Letter: Don’t deplete resources solely for tourism gains

Friday’s “Back in the day” segment features a photo from July 17, 1970, showing the newly created ground-coral beach at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki. Coral is a live creature. In addition, our coral is part of the natural system that sustains the ocean. Let’s not celebrate this sort of unthinking and inhumane practice in service to the visitor industry.

Cassandra Pinnick

Waikiki

