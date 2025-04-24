Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 24, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Don’t deplete resources solely for tourism gains

Today Updated 9:32 p.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 Waves wash over the shoreline near Fort DeRussy Boardwalk in Waikiki.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

Waves wash over the shoreline near Fort DeRussy Boardwalk in Waikiki.