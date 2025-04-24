Letter: HTA lived its 9 lives, now it’s time for agency to die

The Hawaii Tourism Authority must go. First Mufi Hannemann is caught with his hand in the cookie jar for allegedly handing out freebies. He stepped down as chair, but is still on the board. Now, the HTA balks at paying its bills. A short time ago, it sought a “tourism emergency” declaration and asked the Legislature for multiple millions of dollars above its budget.

What are the people of Hawaii getting for the expenditure of all of this money? The answer is nothing. I don’t believe one tourist is gained by anything HTA does. This isn’t the 1920s; people all over the world know about Hawaii. We don’t need highly paid politicians to tout Hawaii’s benefits as a tourist destination. Disband HTA now.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter