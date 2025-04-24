Letter: Nuclear energy simply too risky for islands

Shamefully, the state House passed SCR 136, a wasteful measure that would squander taxpayer monies on studying nuclear power generation. It must not pass the Senate. According to some studies, nuclear energy is much more costly than wind, solar or even fossil fuels. Utilities have an obligation to make a reasonable return for their stockholders, and benefit from providing expensive services.

The most important issue: where to put the highly toxic and radioactive materials. Storing spent fuel rods in Hawaii? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, most high-level waste, like fuel rods from commercial nuclear power reactors, are stored at the site that created it. And it takes tens of thousands of years for that waste to become completely benign.

Considering the Navy’s Red Hill fuel spill, why risk all that could go wrong with a nuclear reactor and the extremely long-term storage of radioactive waste?

Mele Stokesberry

Pukalani, Maui

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter