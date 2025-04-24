Letter: SAVE Act disenfranchises many, women and men

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

David Shapiro’s column made some important points regarding the SAVE Act (“Ed Case finds a bumpy path as he charts a solo course,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, April 20).

Shapiro pointed out that it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote, though he failed to mention there is no evidence of meaningful voter fraud in federal elections.

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, should instead look for real problems. For example, the problem created by the SAVE Act for married women who will need to present name-change documents like marriage certificates and divorce decrees, and a birth certificate. Men with ID inconsistent with their birth name must also show additional documentation.

Just when the government is shrinking, the SAVE Act will require more government services to provide us with more documents.

And yes, this does disenfranchise women more than men. And yes, citizens married or born overseas, and U.S. military serving overseas, will also be disenfranchised.

Amy Monk

Hawaii Kai

