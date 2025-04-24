Letter: What free enterprise says about housing subsidies

A fundamental element of free enterprise is pricing based on “what the market will bear.” Free enterprise enables the freedom to do business and set your rates of charge. It also includes a “check and balance” to prevent overcharging. If you overcharge, the competition will lower their price and win. If it is grossly overpriced, no one will be able to afford it.

Our legislators do not appear to understand this basic concept. Subsidies of any sort undermine and defeat this essential check on inflated pricing. Subsidizing the housing costs for government employees will benefit a few with the result of keeping housing prices inflated for all. It penalizes all nongovernment workers by keeping housing prices high. Subsidies in housing break the check-and-balance component of free enterprise.

Charles Hill

Kailua

