Off the news: Hawaii businesses feel the tariff sting

Hawaii-based businesses are feeling the effects of President Donald Trump’s efforts, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii reports — especially tariffs: 97% have been either “moderately” (27%) or “significantly” (70%) affected. Almost 9 in 10 say tariffs have affected supply chain costs — and their product pricing. Another 40% say tariffs affect “customer demand.” That’s leading many to scale back on expansion and hiring plans, or other spending.

Tourism and tourism-connected businesses have also taken a hit: Canadian tourist tallies dropped by 43% as a political rift developed between Trump and Canada; and amid “efficiency” efforts, official travel to Hawaii has fallen by half. Yikes.