On the Move: Anthology FINN Partners

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Anthology FINN Partners has announced the following promotion and new hires:

>> Kawekiu Liu to office coordinator from receptionist in the firm’s administration team. Liu joined Anthology in 2022 and will oversee maintenance of administrative tasks and office operations including organizing workflows, internal event planning, vendor management and employee onboarding.

>> Kayla Holley as account executive in the firm’s public relations team. Holley was previously an assistant account executive at Maverick Creative in New York.

>> Natalie Kwon as a market research associate in the firm’s research team. Kwon was previously an account corrdinator at Blackletter Group.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.