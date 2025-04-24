On the Move: Anthology FINN Partners

Thursday, April 24, 2025
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Natalie Kwon
Kayla Holley
Kawekiu Liu
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Anthology FINN Partners has announced the following promotion and new hires:
>> Kawekiu Liu
to office coordinator from receptionist in the firm’s administration team. Liu joined Anthology in 2022 and will oversee maintenance of administrative tasks and office operations including organizing workflows, internal event planning, vendor management and employee onboarding.
>> Kayla Holley as account executive in the firm’s public relations team. Holley was previously an assistant account executive at Maverick Creative in New York.
>> Natalie Kwon as a market research associate in the firm’s
research team. Kwon was previously an account corrdinator at Blackletter Group.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!