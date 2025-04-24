Cherry blossom season is abloom

TOKYO >> Cherry trees have been flowering across Japan.

The trees in Okinawa began blooming in early January, and the flowering season has gradually moved northward along Japan’s archipelago. In Tokyo and many other parts of the country, trees started to bloom in late March. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, trees usually start blooming in April in the Tohoku region and in May in Hokkaido.

The agency announced that flowering in Tokyo started March 24, five days earlier than last year.

In Maniwa, Okayama prefecture, a 1,000-year-old cherry tree — known as Daigo Sakura — was in full bloom April 5. The tree was named after Emperor Godaigo, who is said to have visited the tree in 1332. Its sakura (cherry blossoms) are illuminated from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

In Inuyama, Aichi prefecture, sakura lent their colors to the Inuyama Matsuri, a spring festival known for its parade of elaborate floats, which was held April 5 and 6.

Sakura are also reportedly in full bloom in other countries, including Germany and the United States.