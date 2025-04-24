Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 24, 2025 76° Today's Paper

News

Cherry blossom season is abloom

By Japan News

Today Last updated 12:18 a.m.

Focus on Japan

JAPAN NEWS A 1,000-year-old cherry tree was in full bloom in Maniwa, Japan, on April 5.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAPAN NEWS

A 1,000-year-old cherry tree was in full bloom in Maniwa, Japan, on April 5.

JAPAN NEWS A boat floats by cherry blossoms in Sakyo ward, Kyoto, on April 2.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAPAN NEWS

A boat floats by cherry blossoms in Sakyo ward, Kyoto, on April 2.

JAPAN NEWS A 1,000-year-old cherry tree was in full bloom in Maniwa, Japan, on April 5.
JAPAN NEWS A boat floats by cherry blossoms in Sakyo ward, Kyoto, on April 2.

TOKYO >> Cherry trees have been flowering across Japan.

The trees in Okinawa began blooming in early January, and the flowering season has gradually moved northward along Japan’s archipelago. In Tokyo and many other parts of the country, trees started to bloom in late March. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, trees usually start blooming in April in the Tohoku region and in May in Hokkaido.

The agency announced that flowering in Tokyo started March 24, five days earlier than last year.

In Maniwa, Okayama prefecture, a 1,000-year-old cherry tree — known as Daigo Sakura — was in full bloom April 5. The tree was named after Emperor Godaigo, who is said to have visited the tree in 1332. Its sakura (cherry blossoms) are illuminated from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

In Inuyama, Aichi prefecture, sakura lent their colors to the Inuyama Matsuri, a spring festival known for its parade of elaborate floats, which was held April 5 and 6.

Sakura are also reportedly in full bloom in other countries, including Germany and the United States.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide