3 Rainbow Warriors earn All-Big West Conference men’s volleyball honors

UH’s Tread Rosenthal is one of four setters named to the All-Big West first team on Wednesday. The sophomore was joined by UH freshmen hitters Kristian Titriyski and Adrien Roure.

Swipe or click to see more

Hawaii Warriors Kristian Titriyski took his swi against UC San Diego Tritons Josh Schellinger during a Big West men’s volleyball match on Friday, Mar. 28, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Hawaii Warriors Adrien Roure pounded the ball against Long Beach The Beach Ben Braun and Lazar Bouchkov during a Big West men’s volleyball match on Saturday, Apr. 12, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Warriors outside hitter Louis Sakanoko should return to the starting unit for the BWC tournament semifinals.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There is no such thing as too many setters according to Hawaii’s Tread Rosenthal.

The UH sophomore was one of four setters and three Rainbow Warriors selected to the 15-member All-Big West Conference men’s volleyball team released on Wednesday, as voted on by the six conference head coaches.

Rosenthal was Big West Freshman of the Year last season, and the only freshman selected to the 2024 first team. There were five freshmen selected this year, including UH’s Adrien Roure and Kristian Titriyski.

“It shows how good of a season we’ve had. You only get put in that position if you play well,” Rosenthal said Wednesday. “I think we’ve got some of the best setters in the nation in our conference and from top to bottom we have good setters. It could be a lot, but I think it’s fine.”

Rosenthal, one of the four setters to make the first team, leads the BWC and ranks fourth in the country in assists per set (10.69). He has won five BWC Setter of the Week awards, which is the most of any player.

Roure averages 3.10 kills per set and is hitting .328. He also has 28 aces and is averaging 1.44 digs per set.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I think that was great news. Obviously, it wasn’t something I was seeking for, but I’m really grateful to have it,” Roure said Wednesday.

Titriyski, who earned two BWC Offensive Player of the Week awards, leads the team in kills per set (4.24), points per set (5.05) and aces per set (0.45). He got the nod despite missing the last four matches with an ankle injury.

“It’s good to see them get some recognition,” Hawaii coach Charlie Wade said Wednesday. “Big West is super talented so there’s always guys that are really high level players that don’t make that list.”

Long Beach State freshman Moni Nikolov, UC San Diego graduate senior Bryce Dvorak and Cal State Northridge senior Donovan Constable were the other setters to make the team.

Long Beach State senior middle blocker DiAeris McRaven, a Moanalua alumnus, also made the All-BWC first team. McRaven is averaging 1.00 blocks per set.

Hawaii seniors Kurt Nusterer and ‘Eleu Choy earned honorable mention All-BWC honors, and Roure and Titriyski were also selected to the eight-member, All-BWC freshman team.

No liberos were selected to the all-conference team and Choy was the only player at his position to earn honorable mention.

“To be the only libero in a league of all really good players and having the opportunity to be an All-American I think is very fitting and he is very deserving,” Wade said of Choy.

The top individual awards for player, freshman and coach will be announced next week.

Long Beach State led the way with four first-team selections, followed by three each from UH, UC Irvine and CSUN.

Outrigger Big West Championship

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Today

No. 4 UCSD vs. No. 5 UCSB, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 UC Irvine vs. No. 6 CSUN, 7 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 LBSU vs. UCSD/UCSB winner, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Hawaii vs. UCI/CSUN winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7 p.m.

­­———

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (all five matches)

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM (UH matches only)