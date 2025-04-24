3 Rainbow Warriors earn All-Big West Conference men’s volleyball honors
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 15
Warriors outside hitter Louis Sakanoko should return to the starting unit for the BWC tournament semifinals.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Warriors Adrien Roure pounded the ball against Long Beach The Beach Ben Braun and Lazar Bouchkov during a Big West men’s volleyball match on Saturday, Apr. 12, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Warriors Kristian Titriyski took his swi against UC San Diego Tritons Josh Schellinger during a Big West men’s volleyball match on Friday, Mar. 28, at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 15
UH’s Tread Rosenthal is one of four setters named to the All-Big West first team on Wednesday. The sophomore was joined by UH freshmen hitters Kristian Titriyski and Adrien Roure.