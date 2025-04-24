Bercan a co-medalist; UH Hilo men win

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii Hilo’s Dylan Bercan shared medalist honors and the Vulcans claimed the team title at the PacWest Men’s Golf Championships, which ended Wednesday in North Las Vegas.

Bercan shot a final-round 1-over 73 to finish at 209 and tie Jessup’s Michael Sorber atop the leaderboard. Hawaii Pacific’s Fisher Ransom placed third at 210.

It’s the third consecutive year a Vulcans player claimed medalist honors and also the third consecutive year Hawaii Hilo won the team title.

Junsu Im and Andrew Otani shared medalist honors in 2023 and Nicholas Gomez won in 2024.

Hawaii Hilo shot a 1-under 287 on Wednesday to finish at 857. Hawaii Pacific was second at 865 and Chaminade was ninth and last at 939.

UH softball team loses at CS Northridge

The Hawaii softball team lost a make-up game to Cal State Northridge 10-5 on Wednesday in Northridge, Calif.

Ellyanna Cinzori batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Carys Murakami went 2-for-2 with two runs for the Rainbow Wahine (26-16, 12-8 Big West).

The game was tied 3-3 after 3 1/2 innings.

Hawaii had 12 hits and drew three walks, but left 10 runners on base.

Kaylee Escutia hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer for the Matadors (20-22, 13-8).

The contest was a make-up game for the rain out March 14 in Northridge.

On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine will play two games against different opponents in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Hawaii will face UC Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. and Cal Poly at 2 p.m. The game against the Gauchos is a make-up for the rain out in Honolulu on April 18.

Hawaii will play a doubleheader against the Mustangs on Saturday.

UH’s Bukovics earns academic recognition

Hawaii’s Milan Bukovics was named a College Sports Communicators Academic third-team All-American for men’s swimming on Wednesday.

Bukovics, a senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering, was among 31 men’s swim and dive athletes honored at the NCAA Division I level.

The Budapest, Hungary, native earned 12 podium finishes during the regular season, including seven golds.

To qualify, student-athletes must have earned Academic All-District honors, be at least a sophomore, maintained a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and competed in five competitions or finished top-eight at a conference meet.