Scoreboard – April 24, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade,

2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals, Kalani at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Waipahu vs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Wahiawa Middle School field; Pearl City at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Mililani 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round, Kalaheo vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park field; Kahuku at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament. Winner’s bracket: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Park field. Elimination bracket: Kamehameha at

Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley, Kalani vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals, Waianae at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Semifinals, Waialua at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Annex field. Fifth Place,

Kalaheo at Radford, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Divisional Trials, East at Kaiser, 4 p.m.; West at Mililani, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament, first round, UC Santa Barbara vs. UC San Diego, 4:30 p.m.; Cal State Northridge vs.

UC Irvine, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA boys, Division I: Tournament,

Quarterfinals. At Moanalua, Waialua/

Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.;

Kalani/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Aiea, Kailua/Campbell winner vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Aiea, to follow.

OIA boys, Division II: Tournament,

Semifinals, Kapolei/Kaiser winner vs.

Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Pearl City winner vs. Farrington, to follow. Matches at Farrington.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. at Punahou; Kamehameha at

Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA girls: Tournament, Semifinals, Mililani vs. Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Roosevelt, 7:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade,

2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament.

Elmination bracket: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Park field No. 1.

OIA Division I: Tournament, Semifinals at Hans L’Orange Park, Waipahu/Leilehua winner vs. Kalani/Kaiser winner, 3 p.m.;

Pearl City/Kailua winner vs. Roosevelt/

Mililani winner, 6 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals, Waipahu/Leilehua loser vs. Kalani/Kaiser loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed; Pearl City/

Kailua loser vs. Roosevelt/Mililani loser,

3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament, Semifinals, Kalaheo/Farrington winner at Waianae,

3 p.m.; Kahuku/Radford winner at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament. Elimination bracket,

Kamehameha/Punahou winner vs.

Maryknoll/‘Iolani loser, time/site TBD.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final,

Kalani/Mililani winner vs. Moanalua/Kaiser winner, 7 p.m. at McKinley. Third Place,

Kalani/Mililani loser vs. Moanalua/Kaiser loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

Fifth Place, Waianae/Kapolei winner vs. Leilehua/Campbell winner, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final,

Kailua/Aiea winner vs. Waialua/Pearl City winner, 4 p.m. at McKinley. Third Place,

Kailua/Aiea loser vs. Waialua/Pearl City loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament, Semifinals, UC Santa Barbara/UC San Diego winner vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; Cal State Northridge/UC Irvine winner vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament, first round, No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 4 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA girls: Tournament. Third Place, Kahuku/

Roosevelt loser vs. Mililani/Kaiser loser, 3:30 p.m. Final, Kahuku/Roosevelt winner vs. Mililani/Kaiser winner, 5 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha def. University 25-19, 21-25,

25-20, 26-24

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Hawaiian Mission 25-19,

25-16,21-25, 25-20

OIA

Wednesday

Boys Division I Tournament

First Round

Leilehua def. Roosevelt 25-21 25-19 25-21

Campbell def. Kailua 25-23 14-25 25-20

25-18

BASEBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Double-Elimination Tournament

Winner’s bracket

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 3, Maryknoll 2

W-—Elai Iwanaga. S-—Kainoa Kaneshiro. Note: Iwanaga (51⁄3 innings) and

Kaneshiro combined on a four-hitter.

Leading hitters-—KS: Kia’i Sylvester 2b; Dillon Andres HR. Mary: Allin Yap 2 runs; Luke Swartman 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs.

Elimination bracket

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 9, Punahou 2

W-—Brennan Kim. Leading hitters-—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2-4; Treyden Chong Kee 2-4, 2 runs; Chase Thompson 2b. Pun:

Jaron Lancaster 2-3, 2b; Owen Rappe 2-4, 2b; Tanner Iwashita 3-3, 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 3, Mid-Pacific 2

W-—Bruin Agbayani. Leading hitters-—StL: Kahanu Martinez 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Mana Heffernan 2-3, 2b; Chase Sutherland 2b; Agbayani 3b.

Note: The Crusaders won it in the bottom of the seventh inning on Kahanu Martinez’s two-out single, which scored Drake Kenui.

OIA Division I

Tournament

First Round

At Campbell

Kalani 7, Campbell 2

W-—Colby Taniguchi. Leading hitters-—Kaln: Evan Cavaco 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Chasen Uyetake 2-3, 2b; Warner Ishii 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Taniguchi 2b, 2 RBIs; Xane Soares 2-3, HR, 2 runs. Camp:

Raydyn Hacoba-Miranda 2-3; Bubu Sarono 3-4, HR.

At Moanalua

Waipahu 3, Moanalua 1

W-—Reysen Benigno (six-hitter). Leading hitters-—Waip: Kaimana Paiva 2b. Moan: Kyler Shojinaga 2-2; Tad Kobashigawa 2-3.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 6, Castle 3

W-—Talon Pa’ahao. Leading hitters-—PC: Ethan Higashiona 2 RBIs; Noah Bernal 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Cast: Nixon

Murphy 2 RBIs.

At Stevenson Intermediate School

Roosevelt 3, Aiea 2, 8 inn

W-—Kayden Tolentino. Leading hitters-—Roos: Brayden Higa 2b. Aiea: Dennison Zakahi 3-5; Zion Ishikawa 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs.

Note: The Rough Riders won it in the

bottom of the eighth inning on Kolten

Doike’s single, which scored Kayden

Tolentino.

MIL

Tournament

Wednesday

Maui High 12, Lahainaluna 2, 6 inn.

W—Pono Kuluhiwa-Kim. Leading hitters—Maui: Izaiah Koko 3b, 3 runs; Ekolu Arai 2-4, 3b; Nick Nashiwa 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jerome Kalanui 2-3, 2 runs. Lah: Ty

Branco-Gomes 2-3.

FLAG FOOTBALL

BIIF

Wednesday

Final

Konawaena 27, Hawaii Prep 0

Third Place

Hilo 14, Waiakea 0

WATER POLO

OIA

Girls Varsity Tournament

Wednesday

First Round

At Kaimuki

Mililani 14, Moanalua 11. Goal scorers-—Mil: Kiana Lee 7, Carolyn Dilberti 2, Sydney Yamamoto 2, Morgan Russell 2, Elika

Miyamoto 1. Moan: Ellie Dallas 8, Kaitlyn Asiata, Maya Correa Garcia, Silas Buryak.

Kahuku 18, Kalaheo 3. Goal scorers-—Kah: Amberly Kalahua-Fleming 4, Tianna Campana 3, Ginger Maletta 3, Lilyanna Newton 2, Ava Cepeda 2, Madylin Wiser, Meilia Norton, Eden Smith, Makana

Boinville-Emery. Kalh: Kiana Feeney,

Luciana Snyder, Katherine Reynolds.

Softball

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity II

At Sand Island Park

Sacred Hearts 6, Punahou I-AA 4

W-—Weslyn Fujiyama (5 2/3 innings of

relief, 13 strikeouts). Leading hitters-—SHA: Brazhelya Tadaki 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Destiny Tautofi 2b. Pun: Kayla Morimoto

2 runs; Sam Conde 3b, 2 runs.

OIA DIVISION I

Wednesday

Tournament

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

Mililani 18, Waianae 2, 4 inn.

W-—Hinano Bautista. Leading hitters-—Mil: Kahiau Aina 3 runs; Kamryn Aoki

2 runs; Ori Mailo 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 2 runs; Bautista HR, 2 RBis; Emma Parker 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 RBIs; Lana Nakayama 2-3, 2b; Aubri Nakashima 2 runs; Kodie Ancheta 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs. Wain: Bailey Chee 2-2; Ry-N Uyeda 2b.

At Kilauea District Park field

Kalani 11, Kapolei 3

W-—Kadie Carpio S-—Naomi Stremick. Leading hitters-—Kaln: Layna Faria 3-3, 2b, 3 runs; Stremick 2-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Haley Ching 2 RBIs; Shya Morinaga 2-4; Kira Yamaguchi 2-5, 2 runs; Kyla Castro 2-2, 2 RBIs. Kap: Hayden Imai 3-4, 2b; River Hawn 2-3.

At Kaiser

Kaiser 12, Leilehua 7

W-—Makenzie Yokoyama. Leading hitters-—Kais: Elyse Yoshioka 2-4, 2 runs; Rylee

Yamasaki 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBis; Audrey Higa 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Lia Hamamura HR,

2 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 2-4, 2b, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Miya Yoshioka 2-3, 2b. Lei:

Breeann Leong 2-4, 2 runs; Isabella

Mercado 2 runs; Arria Vierra 2-4, HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Meadow Tammarine 2b.

At McKinley

Moanalua 7, Campbell 6

W-—Jolie Mochizuki. Leading hitters-—Moan: Alia Anzai HR, 4 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-3, HR, 2 runs; Raean Bumagat 2-4; Mochizuki 2-4; Karah Pasion 2b. Camp: Breena Malama 3-4, 2b; Sophia Alo 2-3, 2 runs; Dalexy Sanchez 2b, 2 RBIs; Nanea Pantastico 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

Tournament

First Round

At Kailua

Kailua 12, Kalaheo 2, 6 inn.

W-—Harmony Kamalani (one-hitter, two

unearned runs, seven strikeouts).

Leading hitters-—Kail: Kiara Yamamoto 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mahealani Alayon 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caydence Kauhi 2-2, 3 runs; Keahi Kamakea 2-4, 2 RBIs; Shannon Inere 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Juju

Sumida 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Kalh: Tehani Kepaa 2b.

At Radford

Waialua 9, Radford 8

W-—Aika Guzman. Leading hitters-—Wail: Jadyn Miller 2-3, 3 runs; Guzman 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aylia Sintos-Dela Cruz

2 runs; Irish Crowley HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Rad: Karlee Cordeiro 2 runs; Audrey

Hoffman 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Brandie Pahia-Obra 2b.