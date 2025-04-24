Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan picked 8th overall by Carolina in NFL Draft

Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan was the first pure wide receiver off the board in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers , selecting the former University of Arizona star with the No. 8 overall pick.

McMillan, who moved to California at age 12, was named an All-American last season after leading the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,319), edging Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter by 61 yards. Hunter who stars at receiver and cornerback, went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McMillan’s junior campaign was highlighted by a 10-catch, 304-yard, four-touchdown explosion against New Mexico in the season opener and a 10-catch, 202-yard showing against West Virginia in late October.

The 22-year-old scored at least eight touchdowns for the third straight year, totaling 26 scores and 3,423 yards on 213 receptions during his productive career with the Wildcats. McMillan arrived in Tucson in 2022 as the highest-ranked recruit in Arizona program history.

McMillan wore a lei made by his grandmother and also presented a lei to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after making his way from the green room to the draft stage in Green Bay, Wis.

Asked by ESPN reporter Molly McGrath what it meant to be the latest in a long line of Hawaii-born NFL players, McMillan said: “It’s a blessing. At the end of the day, the people that came before me is the people that laid the foundation and set the precedent for me to be successful today, so … I’m trying to put on for the Polynesian culture and make everybody proud.”