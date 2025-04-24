Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan picked 8th overall by Carolina in NFL Draft

1/7
Swipe or click to see more
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field today.
2/7
Swipe or click to see more
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan shows off a necklace referencing Waimanalo and his jersey number, 4, on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field today.
3/7
Swipe or click to see more
MARK J. REBILAS / IMAGN IMAGES / NOV. 30
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium in November. Waimanalo-born McMillan was chosen eighth by the Carolina Panthers in today’s NFL Draft.
4/7
Swipe or click to see more
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES
Arizona Wildcats’ Tetairoa McMillan gives a lei to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after the Waimanalo-born wide receiver was chosen eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field today.
5/7
Swipe or click to see more
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell posed with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after the Waimanalo-born wide receiver was chosen eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field today.
6/7
Swipe or click to see more
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with his parents Shawn Dutro and Wyatt McMillan on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field today. Waimanalo-born McMillan was chosen eighth by the Carolina Panthers in today’s NFL Draft.
7/7
Swipe or click to see more
ARYANNA FRANK / IMAGN IMAGES / OCT. 5
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan walks down the Wildcat Walk before a game against Texas Tech at Arizona Stadium in October. Waimanalo-born McMillan was chosen eighth by the Carolina Panthers in today’s NFL Draft.
Waimanalo-born Tetairoa McMillan was the first pure wide receiver off the board in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers , selecting the former University of Arizona star with the No. 8 overall pick.
McMillan, who moved to California at age 12, was named an All-American last season after leading the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,319), edging Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter by 61 yards. Hunter who stars at receiver and cornerback, went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
McMillan’s junior campaign was highlighted by a 10-catch, 304-yard, four-touchdown explosion against New Mexico in the season opener and a 10-catch, 202-yard showing against West Virginia in late October.
The 22-year-old scored at least eight touchdowns for the third straight year, totaling 26 scores and 3,423 yards on 213 receptions during his productive career with the Wildcats. McMillan arrived in Tucson in 2022 as the highest-ranked recruit in Arizona program history.
McMillan wore a lei made by his grandmother and also presented a lei to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after making his way from the green room to the draft stage in Green Bay, Wis.
Asked by ESPN reporter Molly McGrath what it meant to be the latest in a long line of Hawaii-born NFL players, McMillan said: “It’s a blessing. At the end of the day, the people that came before me is the people that laid the foundation and set the precedent for me to be successful today, so … I’m trying to put on for the Polynesian culture and make everybody proud.”
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!