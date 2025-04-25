California visitor, 72, dies in waters off Hanalei Beach Park

A 72-year-old visitor died after being found unresponsive in the water off Hanalei Beach Park Thursday, Kauai authorities said.

The woman was identified as California resident Ricki Fehr, according to Kauai County officials.

At about 12:25 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the park after bystanders saw the unresponsive woman floating near the water’s edge and brought her to shore.

Kauai Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel initiated advanced life-saving measures and the woman was taken to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased Kauai, officials said.

They said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.