Hawaii island police arrest woman after domestic dispute turns deadly

Hawaii island police arrested a 42-year-old woman for suspicion of second-degree murder after officers responded to a Pahoa home and found a 45-year-old man dead late Thursday night.

Police said that at 11:25 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Lehua Road in the Nanawale Estates subdivision after a woman called police to report that a man at the home was not breathing.

The woman allegedly told police that she and the man had been involved in a domestic dispute in which he had tried to kill her, and that she strangled him to death.

Officers found the man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

“He was not breathing, no pulse was detected, and his face appeared purple,” a Hawaii County news release said. “Officers immediately administered Narcan to the male, however, it was ineffective. They then attempted the use of an automated external defibrillator, however due to the victim’s condition, the device was not advised.”

Police said that Hawaii Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and the victim was taken by an ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. while en-route to the hospital.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The woman, identified as Patricia Ann McConnell, was arrested at the scene for suspicion of second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. McConnell had a packet “containing a white crystalline substance in her pocket, which tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine,” police said.

She was taken to the Pahoa Police Station for processing, then transferred to the East Hawaii Detection Facility in Hilo.

An autopsy was scheduled for today to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. David Po‘ohina at (808) 961-2385, or at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at (808) 961-8300.