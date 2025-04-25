Letter: Historic Waikiki walks vanish along with sand

Two important and related articles about Waikiki appeared in the Star- Advertiser on Monday: “Hawaii shoreline sinking” on the front page and “State is asked for millions to preserve Waikiki beach” on page A10.

Over the past 40 years, I have written three books about historic walks in Waikiki. In the first two books, spaced 20 years apart, Walk IX started from the sand at the beach at Fort DeRussy and proceeded all the way — in the sand — to Queen’s Beach. The latest book, released in 2024, deleted that walk completely. One can no longer walk in the sand in some areas along Waikiki’s beaches!

At the least, don’t we owe our visitors a walk in the sand? The state needs to step in and help us walk in the sand.

Veneeta Acson

Manoa

