Letter: Huge pay hikes, process for raises hugely flawed

Now Maui is following Oahu with huge pay raises for the mayor and other officials, including fire and police chiefs who did a terrible job responding to the Lahaina fire two years ago.

Why and how do we keep rewarding our politicians with huge pay raises when things are now not going great for the public sector? Crime is up, auto deaths are rising and prices are increasing. How come the public is not able to vote on government officials’ raises during the election? After all, isn’t it our money that is involved?

Why are politicians allowed to make a small, handpicked group to decide their raise instead of the people? Their pay is no longer commensurate with part-time wages. Many have other jobs. They work three months a year, but make more than people working 12 months a year. How did this happen?

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter