Letter: Like Putin there, Trump attacking freedoms here

An April 17 article in the Star-Advertiser with the headline “Russia imprisons 4 journalists for their anti-corruption work” caught my eye. The article talks about “the Kremlin’s intensified crackdown on freedom of expression.”

Here in the United States, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin’s acolyte and who is acting like a wannabe dictator, is attacking freedom on his own. He has threatened journalists; extorted from law firms; shipped prisoners to foreign countries without due process; mused about jailing American citizens in foreign countries; detained people for exercising their constitutional freedom of speech rights; ignored the Constitution’s separation of powers; withheld funds for research, humanitarian needs and science; and threatened funds and the tax status of esteemed colleges and universities.

Conservative columnist David Brooks has called for a civic uprising to defend American values against the assault of the Trump administration — an assault abetted by members of the Republican Party (“Time for a civic tsunami,” Star-Advertiser, April 21).

Herman Marciel

Kailua

