Letter: SAVE Act safeguards for voters make sense

It is surprising that some in Hawaii oppose the Safeguard American Vote Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), which would require voters to present documentation proving citizenship when registering for a federal election. It is a privilege to vote and it has always been required that only qualified individuals are allowed to vote.

I support the decision of Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case to vote in favor of the SAVE Act. We need elected officials to vote on what they believe is correct, and to not blindly follow party politics. Ultimately, election officials must be careful when registering voters to prevent noncitizens from being allowed to vote.

Leonard Leong

Manoa

