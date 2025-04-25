Letter: Try viewing Trump with diplomacy, not wrath

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Why do people continue to be highly abrasive and caustic when dealing with President Donald Trump? Is there a strong Democratic philosophy that says the best way to change someone’s political perspective is to aggressively, legally and sometimes violently attack him for almost a decade?

Diplomacy with words and actions might lessen the nonstop political wrath that Trump has been delivering to all of his adversaries and detractors.

Trump has been handling his domestic and international political strategies in a different and nontraditional manner. Not everything that he has done has been bad, but critics have assigned any incidental damage to his every move.

Soften your words and actions, be diplomatic and speak to others as you would like to be addressed.

Keoni Ronald May

Punchbowl

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter