Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, April 27, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Government gridlock on evacuation plan frustrates Leeward residents

By Talia Sibilla

April 25, 2025 Updated 12:12 a.m.

Editors' PicksTraffic

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eastbound traffic is seen on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Fears that the Leeward Coast could become the next Lahaina wildfire disaster with no alternative exit routes have intensified after the Legislature killed a bill to create a second way out of Waianae.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Eastbound traffic is seen on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Fears that the Leeward Coast could become the next Lahaina wildfire disaster with no alternative exit routes have intensified after the Legislature killed a bill to create a second way out of Waianae.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Angela Lacy’s special-needs son Deon required countless trips eastbound for medical care. He died in 2015.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Angela Lacy’s special-needs son Deon required countless trips eastbound for medical care. He died in 2015.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007 Hawaiian Electric’s equipment to repair downed utility poles along Farrington Highway snarled traffic in 2007.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007

Hawaiian Electric’s equipment to repair downed utility poles along Farrington Highway snarled traffic in 2007.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eastbound traffic is seen on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Fears that the Leeward Coast could become the next Lahaina wildfire disaster with no alternative exit routes have intensified after the Legislature killed a bill to create a second way out of Waianae.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Angela Lacy’s special-needs son Deon required countless trips eastbound for medical care. He died in 2015.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007 Hawaiian Electric’s equipment to repair downed utility poles along Farrington Highway snarled traffic in 2007.