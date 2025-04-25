On the Move: Madhu Lundquist

Friday, April 25, 2025
Business
Madhu Lundquist
ALTRES has promoted Madhu
Lundquist to chief information officer, succeeding Jeff Oki, who will retire after serving 30 years at the company. Lundquist joined ALTRES in 2004 as a web developer. His more than 20 years’ experience
at the company includes being senior
web developer and director of web
technologies.
