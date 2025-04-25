West Hawaii mourns community volunteer killed in bicycle crash

“Start by doing what’s necessary, then do what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”

That quote, commonly attributed to St. Francis of Assisi, dominates the cover photo of Franz Weber’s Facebook page. Those who knew the 71-year-old Kailua-Kona man would likely agree that thought was a guiding principle in his life.

Weber, president of the Hawaii Cycling League and a prolific West Hawaii community volunteer, died April 17 at The Queen’s Medical Center, eight days after the Trek bicycle he was riding rear-ended a Motor Coach Industries tour bus that was stopped on the shoulder of Queen Kaahumanu Highway near the 94.5-mile marker in North Kona.

German-born Weber was a retired executive for United Natural Foods, a nationwide food and beverage wholesaler, who dedicated himself to making the Kona community a better place.

In addition to the Hawaii Cycling League, a short list of Weber’s community involvement includes president of Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (Hawaii Island), Kids Matter-Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of West Hawaii, Full Life, and Paying It Forward-West Hawaii. He also was a board member for People for Active Transportation Hawaii, Kona Crime Prevention Committee and Kiwanis Club of Kailua-Kona.

In December 2020, Weber, who also was a bicycle racer, at age 66 placed sixth overall in the Big Island Training Time Trial Championship, covering 15.58 miles in 48 minutes, 22.8 seconds.

Weber also was the longtime leader of volunteers for the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona.

“There’s probably not enough adjectives to describe Franz, but if there is one word to describe Franz Weber, it’s altruistic,” Diana Bertsch, senior vice president for Ironman World Championship Events, told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald on Tuesday. “There’s never been a person that I’ve met that gives of themselves like Franz did for this community in so many ways.

“Franz gave so much of himself and never expected and never really wanted anything in return. He had such a genuine love for humanity, it was incredible.”

Lisa Drutar, owner/agent of NextHome Paradise Realty in Kailua-Kona, called Weber “a true legend in our community” in a Facebook post.

“Franz was involved with more community organizations than we can count,” Drutar wrote. “He was a tireless volunteer whose generous heart, dedication, and strong work ethic made a lasting impact wherever he served. While many of us are aware of the significant contributions he made, I’m certain there was so much more he quietly did behind the scenes — because Franz never sought recognition. He was simply everywhere, always showing up, always helping.

“This is a profound loss — not only to his family and close friends, but to our entire island. Franz was quick with a smile and always ready to lend a hand. His unwavering support, leadership, and volunteerism — especially in West Hawaii’s athletic community — touched countless lives.”

Warren Chong, president of the Kona Crime Prevention Committee, told the Tribune-Herald he knew Weber for only about a year but asked him to join KCPC’s board because he was “an impactful guy.”

“He was a likable guy, well mannered and well educated. He was dedicated and generous in everything he did,” Chong said. ”I was impressed with how he would contribute. He was an out-of-the-box thinker, low-key and humble. He wasn’t afraid to articulate ideas but never pushed them on you.”

The West Hawaii Mediation Center in December honored Weber with its Peacebuilder of the Year award.

At the award ceremony at Ola Brew in Kailua-Kona, Weber said he believed in kinaole, which translates to “doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time, for the right reasons.”

“Everybody wants to do good,” Weber told those assembled in his honor. “Just give them a chance. Give them a way. Find them a way.”

No information has been released regarding memorial services. Weber is survived by wife Joanna.