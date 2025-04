Scoreboard – April 25, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade,

2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament.

Elmination bracket: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Park field No. 1.

OIA Division I: Tournament, Semifinals at Hans L’Orange Park, Leilehua vs. Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Mililani, 6 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals, Waipahu vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Kahala Community Park field; Roosevelt at Pearl City, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, Semifinals, Farrington at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Radford at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament. Elimination bracket, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final,

Mililani vs. Moanalua/Kaiser winner, 7 p.m. at McKinley. Third Place, Kalani vs. Moanalua/Kaiser loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth Place, Kapolei at Campbell,

3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final,

Aiea vs. Pearl City, 4 p.m. at McKinley. Third Place, Waialua at Kailua, 3 p.m. Fifth Place,

Kalaheo at Radford, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament, Semifinals, UC San Diego vs. Long Beach State,

4:30 p.m.; Cal State Northridge/UC Irvine winner vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament, first round, ‘Iolani vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at

Punahou.

OIA girls: Tournament. Third Place, Kahuku vs. Mililani, 4p.m. Final, Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 5:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 4:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament.

Elimination bracket: ‘Iolani/Saint Louis

winner vs. Maryknoll, 11 a.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final, Kailua/Mililani winner vs. Leilehua/Kaiser winner,

6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. Third Place, Kailua/Mililani loser vs. Leilehua/Kaiser loser, 11 a.m. at higher seed. Fifth Place, Roosevelt/Pearl City winner vs.Waipahu/Kalani winner, 11 a.m. at higher seed.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final,

Radford/Kapolei winner vs. Farrington/Waianae winner, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. Third Place, Radford/Kapolei loser vs. Farrington/Waianae loser, 11 a.m. at higher seed.

JUDO

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Kamehameha/‘Iolani winner vs. Maryknoll, noon at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 2,

9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Divisional Finals, East at Kaiser, 4 p.m.; West at Mililani, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament, Final, TBD vs. UC San Diego/Long Beach State

winner, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, final, Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament, Semifinals, ‘Iolani/Le Jardin winner vs. Punahou, 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 2 p.m. Games at Punahou.

BASEBALL

PacWest

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Thursday

Hawaii Pacific 8, Chaminade 3

W–—Jayden Gabrillo. Leading hitters-—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2-5; Skyler Agnew 3-5, 3b, 2 runs; Noah Blythe 2-4, 2 runs; 2 RBIs; Bronson Rivera 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Frankie

Peralez 3-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Noah Hata 2b. CU: Casey Kudell 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2b.

OIA

Thursday

Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

At Kaiser

Kaiser 7, Kalani 1

W-—Bryson Toner (one-hitter, 11 strikeouts). Leading hitters-—Kais: Caleb Hamasaki 2-2, 2 runs; Mana Shigehara-Pang 3-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Jackson Wood 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brennan Higa 2b; Noah Sham 2b. Kaln: Ruston Hiyoto 3b.

At Wahiawa Middle School field

Leilehua 3, Waipahu 0

W-—Jordan Orillo. Note: Tanner Tammarine (three innings) and Orillo combined on a one-hitter. Leading hitters-—Lei: Keola Hanoa 3-3, 2b; Dylan Yonemori 2-3; Hurley Awana 2b.

At Kailua

Kailua 8, Pearl City 2

W-—Jayden Hunt (seven-hitter). Leading hitters-—Kail: Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 2-3; Rayvin Pagan 2 runs; Masao Minami 2-3,

3 runs; Kalama Carreira 2-4. PC: Jodi

Takara 2-3, 2b; Tyler Oshiro 2-4.

At Mililani

Mililani 12, Roosevelt 4

W-—Kaleb Wada (five innings, one run). Leading hitters-—Mil: Aukai Araujo-Waiau 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Wada 2 runs; Kamea Chun 2-3, 2 runs; Kai Hirayama 3 runs; Kendall Miyasato HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Roos: Toby Nogawa 3-4; K Doike 2-3; Bryson Momotomi 2b.

Division II Tournament

First Round

At Lanakila District Park field

Farrington 4, Kalaheo 1

W-—Shayden Kane (five-hitter, one unearned run). Leading hitters-—Farr: Keanu Aga 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Kyle Hayase-Fong 2-2.

At Radford

Radford 7, Kahuku 2

W-—Xavi De Alba (two-hitter, nine strikeouts). Leading hitters-—Rad: Bryson Ecker

2 runs; Mataio Tauanuu 2 runs; Zyon Telles 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jacob Barner 2-4; Vivii Tauanuu 3-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Maximus Davis 2-3. Kah: Kalaheo Kanae-Oliveira 2b.

BIIF

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 15, Konawaena 5

W-—Noah Palea. Leading hitters–—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 3-5, 3 runs; Braden Gomes 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Palea 2b, 3 RBIs;

Shiloh Santos 3-3, 2 runs; Iokepa Martines 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Dayton Hanson HR, 3 RBIs. Kona: Hayden Nishida 2 runs; Tate Garana 2 RBIs.

Pahoa 6, Hawaii Prep 5

TENNIS

WTA Madrid Open

At Madrid, Spain

Thursday

Second Round

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, def. Marie

Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Navarro (11), United States, def. Maya Joint, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Diana Shnaider (13), Russia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (18), Russia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Hailey

Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (23), Latvia, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Magdalena Frech (27), Poland, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Linda Noskova (31), Czechia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Yulia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Championship

At San Diego

Thursday

First Round

No. 3 seed Hawaii 4, No. 10 seed

UC Riverside 0

Singles

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Ramey Yu

(UCR) 6-1, 6-2

Peppi Ramstedt (UH) def. Niki Shahbazi

(UCR) 6-1, 6-1

Emma Forgac (UH) vs. Kei Kato (UCR)

7-5, 1-0, unfinished

Crystal Kim (UCR) vs. Hannah Galindo (UH)

6-3, 2-5, unfinished

Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Chloe Vu (UCR) 6-1,

6-1

Allaire Berl (UH) vs. Sam Condevillamar (UCR) 6-4, 3-3, unfinished

Doubles

Sheena Masuda/Ramstedt (UH) def. Kato/

Yu (UCR) 6-4

Kim/Shahbazi (UCR) vs. Homolkova/Ana

Vilcek (UH) 5-4, unfinished

Galindo/Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) def.

Condevillamar/Chloe Vu 6-3

ILH

Clay Benham Postseason Tournament

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Semifinals were Tuesday, Finals were

Wednesday

Boys

Singles

Semifinals

(1) Sibby Rodi (Pun) def. (4) Owen Allison

(Pun) 6-1, 6-3

(2) Brandon Ramos (Pun) def. (3) Kawelo

Tsuneyoshi (Iol) 6-2, 6-3

Final

(1) Rodi (Pun) def. (2) Ramos (Pun) 6-4,

6-3

Third Place

(3) Tsuneyoshi (Iol) def. (4) Allison (Pun)

6-2, 7-6 (6)

Doubles

Semifinals

(1) Tanner Ige/Koji Ho (Pun) def. (4) Allen

Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Pun) 6-2, 6-1

(2) Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo (Iol) def.

(3) Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu (Iol) 7-6

(5), 6-2

Final

(1) Ige/Ho (Pun) def. (2) Yamamoto/Ngo

(Iol) 6-1, 6-3

Third Place

(3) Srinivasan/Beppu (Iol) def. (4) Kudo/

Hirohata (Pun) 6-1, 6-1

Girls

Singles

Semifinals

(1) Jariahlyn Rhoades (Pun) def. (4) Jurene

Dupio (StA) 7-5, 6-1

(2) Isabela Jube (Pun) def. (3) Lauren

Oliver (Pun) 6-0, 6-0

Final

(1) Jariahlyn (Pun) def. (2) Jube (Pun) 6-1,

3-6, 6-1

Third Place

(3) Oliver (Pun) def. (4) Dupio (StA) 6-7 (2),

6-1, (7)

Doubles

Semifinals

(4) Mia Tom/Sophia Howell (Pun) def.

(8) Mari Dela Cruz/Courtney Corpuz (Pun)

6-3, 6-1

(2) Maya Eastburg/Logan Tom (Pun) def.

Cydni Kodani/Georgie Lee (Iol) 6-0, 6-3

Final

(4) Tom/Howell (Pun) def. (2) Eastburg/

Tom (Pun) 6-0, 5-7, 6-3

Third Place

(8) Dela Cruz/Corpuz (Pun) def. Kodani/

Lee (Iol) 6-1, 6-2

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys JV II

Championship

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-18, 25-11

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Mililani def. Kahuku 25-22, 25-17, 21-25,

25-14

Wednesday

First Round

Kalani def. Waipahu 25-22, 21-25, 25-23,

16-25, 15-10

Kahuku def. Waialua 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Boys Division II Tournament

Wednesday

First Round

Pearl City def. Kalaheo 25-14, 25-19,

26-28, 25-20

Kapolei def. Kaiser 18-25, 25-18, 21-25,

25-23, 15-9

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 8, OT. Goal scorers–—

MPI: Lucy Lovett 2, Leila Chinn 2, Zsuzsa Horvath 2, Lexi Roberts, Ceyra Lee, Gigi Kiyabu. Iol: Kaya Pestana 2, Alexi Sueoka 2, Mayasol Camp 2, Aeryn Imai, Capri

Matthyssen.

Punahou 17, Kamehameha 2. Goal scorers-—Pun: Synnove Robinson 5, Kailoa

Kerber 3, Zoe Pang 2, Ceila Aguilera 2, Hope McCarren 2, Ava Aguilera, Kaia Chaney, Jayden Ching. KS: Ava Carlson 2.

OIA

Girls Varsity Tournament

Thursday

Semifinals

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kaiser 13, Mililani 0. Goal scorers-—Tara Ho 4, Elliana Schaffer 4, Maile Judd 3, Pu’uwai Paresa 2.

Roosevelt 11, Kahuku 5. Goal scorers–—Roos: Jayzlyn Tomisa 5, Kim Cassens 4,

Alisa Lee, Kanoe Wong. Kah: Eden Smith 2, Jaeden Harris 2, Amberly Kalahua-

Fleming.

Wednesday

First Round

At Kaimuki

Kahuku 18, Kalaheo 3. Goal scorers-—Kah: Amberly Kalahua-Fleming 4, Tianna Campana 4, Meilia Norton 2, Ginger Maletta 2, Ava Cepeda 2, Lilyanna Newton 2, Makana Boinville-Emery, Eden Smith. Kalh: Kiana Feeney, Luciana Snyder,

Katherine Reynolds. (note: corrected score totals)

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I Double-Elimination

Tournament

Winner’s bracket

At Sand Island Park field

Maryknoll 8, ‘Iolani 7

W-—Kasi Cruz. Leading hitters-—Mary: Kyla Abad 3-4, 2 runs; Karly Sapolu 3-4,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kailee Gattu 2 RBIs; Ciana Kamisato 2-4. Iol: Maia Matsumoto 2 runs; Baileigh Aldosa-Kalaola 2b, 2 RBIs; Kyla Estes 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Madisyn Ueyama 2b.

Elimination bracket

At Punahou

Kamehameha 1, Punahou 0

W-—Peahi Grilho (two-hitter). Leading

hitters-—KS: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2-4, 2b.

Note: The Warriors scored in the top of the seventh inning on Alexis Ahlo-Garcia’s two-out double, which scored Addison Wong.

OIA

Thursday

Division I Tournament

Semifinals

At McKinley

Mililani 15, Kalani 2, 5 inn.

W-—Hinano Bautista. Leading hitters-—Mil: Kahiau Aina 2-2, 3 runs; Kamryn Aoki 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ori Mailo 3-3, 3 HRs, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Emma Parker 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 3-4, HR, 3 runs; Aubri Nakashima 2-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Bautista 2b. Kaln: Naomi Stremick 2-3, 2b.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Kapolei

Kapolei 12, Waianae 7

W-—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. Leading hitters-—Kap: Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise 2-4, 3b,

2 runs; Malama-Ahlo 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs,

2 RBIs; Skyla Saito 2 runs; Kaylisa Nakoa 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Wain: Brylee-Rose DeMello 2-4, 2 HRs. 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Karma Pestana 2-4 HR; Hayden Viela 2-4, 2 2bs; Bailey Chee 2-3, 2b.

At Campbell

Campbell 11, Leilehua 1, 6 inn.

W-—Lily Perreira (two-hitter). Leading

hitters-—Camp: Kayla Whaley 4-4, 2b,

2 runs; Sophia Alo 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs,

6 RBIs; Perreira 2-3; Taylor Mendoza HR, 2 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 2-3. Lei: Isabella Mercado 2-3.

Division II Tournament

Semifinals

At Pearl City

Pearl City 21, Waialua 0, 4 inn.

W-—Haley Shinjo (one-hitter. Leading

hitters-—PC: Phoenix Sky Lumabao 2-3, 2b, HR 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Saunette Oshiro 3-4, 2 2bs, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Samantha Nakamatsu 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Harlyn Barry 3-3, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Shinjo 2 RBIs; Giselle Enriquez 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lilyanni Mata 2b.

Wail: Irish Crowley 2b.

At Aiea Annex field

Aiea 4, Kailua 0

W-—CJ Peneueta (6 1/3 innings, one hit, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters-—Aiea: Nylove Peneueta 3-4, 2 runs; Wyndie

Asing 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs.

MIL

Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Thursday

Molokai 17, Hana 1, 3 inn.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West

Championships

At Santa Monica, Calif.

Thursday

First Round

Cal State Bakersfield 3, Hawaii 2

Ella Erteltova/Vivi Kaelin (CSUB) def. Alana

Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) 23-21 21-18

Amirah Ali/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) def.

Peola Caten/Sarah Martin (CSUB) 21-11

21-12

Katey Milne/Ella Ensign (CSUB) def. Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-19 17-21

15-9

Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH)

def. Olivia Ostler/Vianna Garcia (CSUB)

19-21 21-10 15-13

Oliv Silacci-Jensen/Brooklynn Thomas

(CSUB) def. Sydney Amiatu/Kristen

Serrano (UH) 21-14 17-21 15-8

Hawaii 4, Sacramento State 1

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def.

Caitlin Volkmann and Bridgette Smith

(SAC) 21-17, 19-21, 18-16

Ashlynn Archer/Ellie Tisko (SAC) def.

Amirah Ali/Jasmine Wandeler (UH)

22-20, 21-17

Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Spohn/

Davis (SAC) 21-8, 21-8

Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH)

def. Victoria Marthaler/Mia Guevara (SAC)

21-17, 21-15

Sydney Amiatu/Kristen Serrano (UH) def.

Hailey Plugge/Reese Ampi (SAC) 19-21,

21-11, 15-13