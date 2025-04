Shakeup at the start and end, but only a few surprises in between

Miami quarterback Cam Ward held a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

In a big surprise at the start saw Cleveland trade its pick to Jacksonville, who selected Colorado two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Fans packed Draft Theater outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday as the draft began.

1. Tennessee

(Needs: qb, edge, wr, lb, s)

Cam Ward

QB, Miami, 6-2, 219, 9” hand

Analysis: Nice fit for the pass-first offensive philosophy run by coach Brian Callahan. Ward has the arm, escapability, play-making ability and leadership. He can throw while off platform, displaying accuracy and horsepower in his throws. Looks like the Titans got it right this year after spending second-round pick in 2023 (Will Levis) and 2022 (Malik Willis).

Instant reaction: Another Deshaun Watson, um, before the fall.

2. Jacksonville (trade with cleveland)

(Needs: dl, cb, s, ol, wr)

Travis Hunter

cb-wr, Colorado, 6-0, 188

Analysis: Jacksonville starts off the draft with a bang, dealing a significant package to acquire the two-way star Heisman Trophy winner. Hunter might be the best cornerback in the draft, as well as its best receiver. He’ll help shore up a leaky Jaguars secondary, while hopefully helping franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence get back on track.

Instant reaction: Two stars for the price of one.

3. N.Y. Giants

(Needs: qb, ol, lb, cb, dl)

Abdul Carter

E, Penn State, 6-3, 250, sub 4.48

Analysis: Called himself the best player in the draft. Who can argue? He’s a sack and TFL monster who’s super quick off the edge and plays hard as well as hurt, as the nation saw in the College Football Playoffs. He joins a franchise whose strength is the defensive front. Question now is, what happens to edge Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Instant reaction: Still need a QB. Spoiler alert: That happens later in Round 1.

4. New England

(Needs: ol, wr, dl, rb, cb)

Will Campbell

OT, LSU, 6-6, 319, 33” arms, 4.98, 32 VJ

Analysis: After seeing Drake Maye running for his life behind a line that allowed the eighth-most pressures last year, the Patriots add a big upgrade on the blindside. Campbell started all but one game in his LSU career. A powerful blocker with quick feet, Campbell will likely start at left tackle, but could also project as a guard. Regardless, the Patriots’ quarterback is smiling somewhere.

Instant reaction: No more scraping Maye off the turf?

5. Cleveland (trade with jacksonville)

(Needs: qb, ol, edge, rb, s)

Mason Graham

DT Michigan, 6-31⁄2, 306, 24 BP

Analysis: So much for this guy falling in the draft. This former heavyweight champion has a squatty build who doesn’t stay blocked long. Can penetrate from inside but isn’t to level as an inside pass rusher as Chris Jones or Aaron Donald.

Instant reaction: Michigan man goes to Ohio.

6. Las Vegas

(Needs: rb, wr, cb, s, ol)

Ashton Jeanty

RB, Boise State, 5-81⁄2, 211

Analysis: The league’s worst rushing attack adds the nation’s best running back. Jeanty tallied the second-most rushing yards in a season with Boise State last year. An explosive back with great balance and vision, Jeanty gives the Raiders an identity offensively and a building block for their future.

Instant reaction: Start the betting odds for Offensive ROTY!

7. NY Jets

(Needs: ol, wr, te, s, dl)

Armand Membou

OL, Missouri, 6-4, 332, 331⁄2 arms, 4.91, 31 BP

Analysis: A beast who validated his tape and skill with his workouts at the combine. He slots in at RT with last year’s No. 1 pick, Olu Fashanu, at LT. It’s the fourth time in the past six drafts that the Jets used a No. 1 pick on an offensive lineman. It’s time all that draft capital to start paying dividends.

Instant reaction: Another building block.

8. Carolina

(Needs: edge, s, cb, wr, dl)

Tetairoa McMillian

WR, Arizona, 6-4, 219, 4.48

Analysis: Carolina breathed a sigh of relief after Bryce Young bounced back from a dismal rookie year with a promising second season. Now, the Panthers add a big-bodied target who can win at every level and provide Young a bonafide No. 1 option. Fun fact: McMillan was born in Waimanalo, moving to California when he was 12.

Instant reaction: Help wanted for Young? Help found.

9. New Orleans

(Needs: cb, wr, ol, dl, qb)

Kelvin Banks

OT, Texas, 6-5, 315, 5.16, 32 VJ, 4.66 SS

Analysis: Saints signaled the pick of an OT a day ago when they didn’t pick up the option of RT Trevor Penning. The O-line could face a shuffle, with either Banks moving to RT or inside or last year’s No. 1 pick and incumbent LT Taliese Fuaga switching positions. Banks, though, got beaten often by Georgia rushers but played with an ailing ankle.

Instant reaction: Still in the hunt for QB.

10. Chicago

(Needs: ol, rb, edge, wr, te)

Colston Loveland

TE, Michigan, 6-6, 248

Analysis: Chicago adds another weapon for franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. Loveland was a key piece for the Wolverines on their title run, but was slowed by injury and poor quarterback play this year. A smooth athlete with sure hands, he’ll be an instant matchup nightmare in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Instant reaction: Spread the Love-land.

11. San Francisco

(Needs: dl, e, ol, lb, rb, cb)

Mykel Williams

E, Georgia, 6-5, 260, 4.75

Analysis: Not known for his pass-rush ability — there were much better pass rushers available — but more for setting the edge, which GM John Lynch mentioned as what the team needed to address. Williams’ name began circulating among 49ers media a few days ago but wasn’t the fans’ choice — more wanted Walter Nolen. In fact, one 49ers media member asked this question to fans on his podcast: “Would you be mad if the 49ers selected Mykel Williams?”

Instant reaction: Fills a spot that’s basically been empty since the offseason cost-cutting.

12. Dallas

(Needs: wr, rb, cb, lb, dl)

Tyler Booker

OG, Alabama, 6-5, 321, 5.38, 21 BP, 27 VJ

Analysis: Was this a bit early for Booker? Sure. But Booker is the best guard and run-blocker in the class. The offensive line, once the heart and soul of the Cowboys, has been decimated over the years and lost longtime fixture Zack Martin to retirement. Booker is a good step toward restoring the Cowboys’ offensive identity.

Instant reaction: A surprise, but a welcome one.

13. Miami

(Needs: ol, dl, s, cb, te)

Kenneth Grant

DT, Michigan, 6-3, 330, 5.11, 27 BP, 4.76 SS

Analysis: The Dolphins needed to fortify their defensive interior, especially after they lost Christian Wilkins to the Raiders before last season. He’s a space-eater with good movement with a knack for batting down passes.

Instant reaction: Thanks, they needed that.

14. Indianapolis

(Needs: te, ol, lb, edge, rb)

Tyler Warren

TE, Penn State, 6-51⁄2, 256

Analysis: One draft analyst described Warren’s catch radius like “trying to hit a king-sized mattress.” That sounds like a godsend for the Colts, who saw Anthony Richardson struggle mightily with his accuracy last season. Warren adds a physical weapon to a Colts offense that might have fielded the worst tight end room in the league prior to his arrival.

Instant reaction: Richardson can’t possibly miss him, right?

15. Atlanta

(Needs: edge, dl, cb, ol, s)

Jalon Walker

E-LB, Georgia, 6-1, 243

Analysis: Liken him to Texans star Will Anderson Jr. Walker can explode off the edge or spy on the QB while playing stack linebacker, and he has the closing speed to make plays all over the field. He might be a perfect addition for head coach Raheem Morris, whose expertise is on the defensive side of the ball.

Instant reaction: Tackle machine.

16. Arizona

(Needs: ol, wr, edge, dl, cb)

Walter Nolen

DT, Ole Miss, 6-4, 296

Analysis: Nolen, the No. 1 recruit in the country, showed flashes of dominance last season at Ole Miss after transferring from Texas A&M. Nolen might be the most talented prospect in the class, with a rare blend of size, strength and athleticism. Some questions exist about his consistency and motor, but the sky is the limit for how good this guy can be.

Instant reaction: A perfect fit.

17. Cincinnati

(Needs: edge, s, lb, ol, cb)

Shemar Stewart

E, Texas A&M, 6-5, 267, 4.59, 50 VJ, 131 BJ

Analysis: Physical freak – just check all his measurables — whose production of 41⁄2 sacks in three seasons didn’t match up to his physical traits. Just needs to be coached up to help him come up with a pass-rush plan. Has a good motor and that’s a good starting point.

Instant reaction: Boom or bust.

18. Seattle

(Needs: ol, wr, cb, s, dl)

Grey Zabel

OL, North Dakota State, 6-6, 312, 26 BP, 36.5 VJ

Analysis: Seattle picked up a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, who comes from the Shanahan coaching tree. The Seahawks line is in dire need of help at either guard or center, and Zabel skyrocketed up draft boards with a dominant Senior Bowl performance at both spots. Zabel boasts the movement skills and nasty demeanor to fit perfectly into Kubiak’s offense.

Instant reaction: Seattle will love this shade of Grey.

19. Tampa Bay

(Needs: lb, cb, edge, s, ol)

Emeka Egbuka

WR, Ohio State, 6-1, 202, 4.45, 38 VJ, 4.12 SS

Analysis: Solid, steady, sure hands, great route runner. Should help improve an aging/injured receiving corps of Mike Evans, 32 this football season, and Chris Godwin, 29, coming off dislocated ankle. Should add juice to the Baker Mayfield-led offense, which now has to score often since the Bucs passed up on so many talented defensive players.

Instant reaction: Good catch.

20. Denver

(Needs: rb, wr, cb, te, dl)

Jahdae Barron

CB, Texas, 5-11, 194, 4.39, 35 VJ, 123 BJ

Analysis: The Thorpe Award winner is a heady and solid all-around defender, equally capable in coverage or coming up to stop the run. He should quickly seize the starting spot opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, or at least take over nickel duties as a rookie.

Instant reaction: No Fly Zone 2.0 incoming?

21. Pittsburgh

(Needs: qb, rb, dl, wr, ol)

Derrick Harmon

DT, Oregon, 6-41⁄2, 313, 4.95

Analysis: Wait. Where’s the QB? This franchise is in need of a franchise savior at signal-caller and Aaron Rodgers is not the answer. In truth, though, Harmon has been the Steelers’ target for at least a week and should get the perfect mentor in Cam Heyward. Harmon topped all college DTs as an inside pass rusher.

Instant reaction: What a rush.

22. L.A. Chargers

(Needs: te, wr, dl, rb, edge)

Omarion Hampton

RB, North Carolina, 6-0, 221, 4.46, 38 VJ

Analysis: The one thing Jim Harbaugh has made abundantly clear in his career as a coach is that he wants to dominate physically. Hampton is a tough runner with the ability to break tackles with ease, while also contributing as a receiver out of the backfield. Los Angeles picked up Najee Harris in the offseason, but don’t be surprised if Hampton takes over as the starter at some point.

Instant reaction: A perfect fit for Harbaugh.

23. Green Bay

(Needs: cb, wr, edge, dl, ol)

Matthew Golden

WR, Texas, 5-11, 191, 4.29, 1.49 10 split

Analysis: Can Jordan Love get any more weapons? The Pack boast a handful of dangerous WRs and two quality TEs. Now, they add a speed demon who can run routes, go deep while displaying sure hands.

Instant reaction: Love in the air, often.

24. Minnesota

(Needs: cb, ol, s, lb, dl)

Donovan Jackson

OL, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, 32 BP, 32.5 VJ, 4.60 SS

Analysis: Minnesota is set on the outside at tackle, but have struggled along the interior of their line for years. Jackson did an admirable job filling in at left tackle last season, but will slide back to his natural position at guard for the Vikings. His athleticism and agility will fit nicely into the Vikings’ offense.

Instant reaction: A very safe pick.

25. NY Giants (From Houston)

(Needs: ol, wr, dl, s, cb)

Jaxson Dart

QB, Ole Miss, 6-2, 223, 91⁄2 hand

Analysis: The Giants brass, including coach Brian Daboll, had settled on Dart as QB2 ahead of Shedeur Sanders earlier. And the Giants got their man after trading back into the first round.

Instant reaction: Still not enough to get out of the NFC East cellar, but a good start.

26. Atlanta (From L.A. RAMS)

(Needs: edge, dl, cb, ol, s)

James Pearce

E, Tennessee, 6-5, 245, 4.47, 31 VJ, 123 BJ

Analysis: I guess Atlanta was sick of pundits saying they never draft edge rushers, because they just took two in the first round. Pearce might have the most speed off the edge in this class, as evidenced by the sixth-best pass-rush win rate in the country last season. He should instantly slide in as a designated pass-rusher, with the potential for much more.

Instant reaction: More juice off the edge for Atlanta.

27. Baltimore

(Needs: ol, cb, s, dl, edge)

Malaki Starks

S, Georgia, 6-1, 197, 4.5, 33 VJ, 4.45 SS

Analysis: Whoa. The Ravens got a top safety with cornerback ability and elite ball skills to pair with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton. He’ll make plays and will sit seamlessly in the always-tough Baltimore D.

Instant reaction: Ravens get another steal to crow about..

28. Detroit

(Needs: Edge, ol, s, dl, wr)

Tyleik Williams

DT, Ohio State, 6-3, 334, 1.74 (10-yard split)

Analysis: Williams might be one of the most powerful interior defenders in the class, excelling at holding the point of attack against the run. He flashes some potential as a pass-rusher, but if nothing else he should fit into Detroit’s culture as a hard-nosed player and winner.

Instant reaction: Another year, another kneecap biter

29. Washington

(Needs: Edge, cb, wr, s, ol)

Josh Conerly

OL, Oregon, 6-5, 311, 5.05, 34.5 VJ

Analysis: Solid prospect who might not be ready to be an instant starter. But he has the tools — speed, quickness, agility to block in space — to start at either guard or tackle down the road.

Instant reaction: Patience needed.

30. Buffalo

(Needs: cb, dl, wr, edge, s)

Maxwell Hairston

CB, Kentucky, 5-11, 183, 4.28, 39.5 VJ

Analysis: Hairston’s stock soared after a strong showing at the NFL Combine, where he posted the fastest time in the 40 and impressive jump numbers. Hairston’s explosiveness shows on tape, where he demonstrates excellent closing speed and ball skills. And for a team that has come up short against Patrick Mahomes every year, more pass defense is always welcome.

Instant reaction: Operation Stop Mahomes.

31. Philadelphia (From kansas City)

(Needs: s, dl, cb, edge, ol)

Jihaad Campbell

LB, Alabama, 4.52, 127 BJ

Analysis: Campbell is a disruptive player who can blow up run plays, drop into coverage, or fly off the edge. A shoulder injury slowed him down all season and limited him in the pre-draft process, but Campbell is a dominant prospect who fits perfectly into Vic Fangio’s defense.

Instant reaction: Zack Baun 2.0?

32. Kansas City (from philadelphia)

(Needs: dl, ol, edge, s, wr)

Josh Simmons

OT, Ohio State, 6-5, 317, 34 BP

Analysis: The patellar tendon injury knocked this one-time OT1 way down the draft board. He’ll start behind free-agent signee Jaylon Moore, a backup with the 49ers. But he’ll eventually take over and become a star and a steal for the Chiefs, much like guard Trey Smith, whose bout with blood clots in his lungs knocked him into the sixth round in 2021.

Instant reaction: Patrick Mahomes needs protection, as was on full display in the Super Bowl.

———

Note: Curtis Murayama picked odd numbers and Jeremy Nitta took even numbers, with one exception. Eagles fan Nitta wrote on No. 31 (Eagles) and Murayama wrote on No. 32 (Chiefs).