Former Mililani and Oregon star Dillon Gabriel selected by Browns in third round

Heisman Trophy finalist and former Mililani star Dillon Gabriel of Oregon was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft on Friday.

The 5-foot-10 1/2 left-hander was picked 94th overall. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft, behind Cam Ward (Miami, first overall by the Titans), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss, 25th overall by the Giants), Tyler Shough (Louisville, second round, 40th overall by the Saints) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama, third round, 92nd overall by the Seahawks).

Gabriel is a proven winner, having guided three universities in his career at Central Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon. He led the Ducks to the College Football Playoffs. Oregon was unbeaten and the Big Ten champion before losing to eventual champion Ohio State.

The Mililani graduate was the Star-Advertiser’s 2018 All-State Offensive Player of the Year.