Hawaii men’s volleyball advances to Big West final

Hawaii’s Adrien Roure and Finn Kearney combined for 29 kills and seven blocks each from Kurt Nusterer and Louis Sakanoko helped the second-seeded Rainbow Warriors punch their ticket to the final of the Outrigger Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship with a 25-21, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 win over No. 3 seed UC Irvine tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Middles Nusterer and Justin Todd added six kills apiece for Hawaii (25-5), which advances to play top seed Long Beach State on Saturday night at 7.

Roure finished with a match-high 18 kills and hit .441. He had eight kills in 11 swings in the fourth set.

Kearney had two of Hawaii’s four aces in the first set. UCI hit .538 with 14 kills and no errors in the second set to even the match.

Two tough serves from Nusterer led to Kearney kills for the final two points of the third set to put UH back in front.

Hawaii led 20-18 in the fourth set and the two teams sided out the final 10 points with a service error on match point giving Hawaii the win.

Nolan Flexen led UCI (21-7) with 15 kills.