Max Holloway to fight Dustin Poirier in UFC 318 main event

By Billy Hull

MARK J. REBILAS / USA TODAY SPORTS / 2024 Max Holloway reacted after knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Holloway’s last fight for the BMF title. He will put the belt on the line against Dustin Poirier in July at UFC 318.

Former UFC lightweight champion Max Holloway will put his BMF belt on the line against Dustin Poirier in Poirier’s retirement fight at UFC 318 in New Orleans on July 19, the organization announced today.

In an interview on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Poirier said the fight will be a five-round main event and he will leave his gloves in the middle of the Octagon when it is over.

“Max is a legend. I said legends only. There’s not a better guy I could think to fight in my retirement fight,” Poirier said. “We’re going to put on another war.”

Holloway (26-8, 22-8 UFC) made his debut in the UFC against Poirier in February 2012, losing by an arm-triangle submission in the first round.

The two fought again seven years later at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title and Poirier won by unanimous decision in a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors.

It was Holloway’s first fight in the UFC at 155 pounds. This upcoming fight will also be contended at 155.

Holloway is coming off the first knockout loss of his career against Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title fight last October in Abu Dhabi.

