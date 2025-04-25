UC Irvine survives to earn UH match

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hilir Henno had a match-high 28 kills — including the match-winner — three aces and 3.5 blocks to lead UC Irvine to an incredible 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 19-17 victory over upset-minded Cal State Northridge on Thursday. The Anteaters’ first-round victory means they play the Hawaii men’s volleyball team in an Outrigger Big West Championship semifinal tonight.

Jalen Phillips had 27 kills for the Matadors at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Anteaters avoided an upset after dropping two of the first three sets. Irvine, which went 6-4 in the conference regular season, improved to 21-6 overall. The Matadors finished their season 18-11 overall after posting a 3-7 record in the Big West regular season.

The second-seeded Rainbow Warriors (24-5) are ranked third in the nation, and had a bye in the first round of the six-team tournament.

UH opened its Big West regular season with two home sweeps of Irvine on Feb. 28 and March 2, after which the Warriors were 15-1 overall.

The Anteaters ended the Warriors’ season and attempt for a third consecutive Big West championship last year, knocking Hawaii out with a semifinal sweep.

Irvine and CSUN just played each other April 17 at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, and Saturday at Northridge to complete their Big West regular-season schedules. The Anteaters swept the first match and won the second in five sets.