UC San Diego’s Ben Coordt went for a kill against UC Santa Barbara’s Nick Rigo and Jim Garrison on Thursday.

Sebastian Lara asked if he could take his nameplate after Thursday’s post-match news conference.

But the UC San Diego senior outside hitter was gently reminded it might be needed Friday — and, the Tritons hope, maybe even Saturday.

Some might have said go ahead, take it, since it’s a very tall order for UCSD to upset No. 1 ranked Long Beach State, and then beat whoever emerges on the other side of the bracket of the men’s volleyball Outrigger Big West Championship at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The fourth-seeded Tritons outlasted fifth-seeded UC Santa Barbara in five sets in a first-round match, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13.

The Beach swept them twice in the regular season, but the Tritons promise to give it their best shot in their 4:30 p.m. match on Friday. It precedes the other semi between Hawaii and UC Irvine.

“If we just play our game and play as one I’m confident we can play against anyone,” said Lara, who contributed 16 kills and four digs to a supreme team effort against a gritty UCSB squad. He was also in on four of UCSD’s 17.5 team blocks.

Jim Garrison and Josh Schellinger combined on one of those blocks for match point. They snuffed the 59th and final swing by the Gauchos’ Geste Bianchi, who was match-high with 24 kills.

Schellinger was team-high with 22 kills. Peter Selcho added 11 kills and contributed to a match-high eight blocks, while Garrison pitched in on seven. Garrison’s kill also closed out the third set that put the Tritons up 2-1.

UC Santa Barbara lost both regular-season matches against UC San Diego in four sets. But this time UCSB battled back in the fourth to extend it to five.

“When you play in the Big West tournament, teams are going to play their hearts out,” Selcho said.

UC San Diego improved to 18-11 overall and UC Santa Barbara ended its season at 12-16.

Jack Walmer — who served the winning point of Hawaii’s 2022 national championship victory over Long Beach State before transferring to UCSB — directed the Gauchos’ attack Thursday with 55 assists as Santa Barbara hit .273.

“They’re always great,” Walmer said of Hawaii volleyball fans.

“I had a great time when I played here and when I came back last year. But it’s not easy ending a season like this.”

The match featured 51 ties and 14 lead changes, including six in the second set and five in the third, both won by UC San Diego.

“At critical times (when the score is) in the 20s we tend to give up some key points,” Gauchos coach Rick McLaughlin said. “… A tough match but our guys gave it everything.”

The final set was a microcosm of the match. It was tied for the final time at 13-all and neither team ever led by more than two.

A kill by Schellinger made it 14-13 before the match-winning block.

“What a match,” Tritons coach Brad Rostratter said. “Very indicative of what we’ve seen in the Big West this year.”