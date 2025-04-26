Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pahoa woman charged with murder following domestic dispute

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:53 p.m.

Hawaii island police have charged a Pahoa woman after a domestic dispute in Nanawele Estates late Thursday night ended in the death of a 45-year-old man.

Patricia Ann McConnell, 42, was charged Friday evening with second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release.

McConnell’s bail was set at $1,505,000. She remained in custody today at the East Hawaii Detention Facility, with her initial court appearance scheduled for Monday in Hilo District Court.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Gideon John-Bruce Dalrymple-Collins, also of Pahoa.

Police said at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday, a woman called dispatch to report that a man at a Lehua Road home was not breathing.

During the call, the woman allegedly told police that she and the man were involved in a domestic dispute when tried to kill her, and that she strangled him to death.

When Puna patrol officers arrived, they found the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, unresponsive and without a pulse. His face appeared purple, acording to police.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel took over life-saving efforts and Dalrymple-Collins was taken by ambulance to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. while en route to the hospital, police said.

McConnell was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

During her arrest, police said, officers discovered a packet containing a white crystalline substance in her pocket, which later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.

An autopsy Friday confirmed the manner of death as homicide by strangulation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. David Poohina at (808) 961-2385 or at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

