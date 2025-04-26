Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police seek ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after Kalihi shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu police are searching for a 38-year-old “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at a group of males in Kalihi this month.

Issachar Meafou allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a game room near Sunny’s Mart before 4 a.m. on April 17, according to Honolulu Police Department. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Meafou is described as 5 feet 9 inches, about 240 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a distinctive “S” tattoo on his left cheek.

In a social media post today, police warn that Meafou should be considered armed and dangerous and they urge the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Meafou’s whereabouts should call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, via the free P3 Tips app, or at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

