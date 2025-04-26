Letter: Commentary sums up disastrous rail fallout

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thank you to Dennis Callan for your well-articulated commentary about the rail debacle on our lovely island (“No extension for costly, useless Skyline,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 16).

The people of Oahu have been hoodwinked by our leaders, starting with Mufi Hannemann when he was mayor, into this work project that is turning out to be the biggest waste of taxpayers money yet to date. It’s truly heartbreaking.

Cheryl McIlroy

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

