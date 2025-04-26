Letter: Marcos Jr. a poignant counterpoint to Trump

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., center, meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on March 28.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law not exhibited by both his late dictator father and Donald Trump. Marcos Jr. approved the arrest and transport to the Netherlands of Rodrigo Duterte, his predecessor, to face murder charges before the International Criminal Court.

Trump unfortunately defied the court and welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also wanted on charges of genocide stemming from the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Trump is no better than these autocrats.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Moanalua

