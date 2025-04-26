Letter: State must answer for alleged foster child death

I felt sick at my stomach while reading the story, “Sister’s testimony offers clues to what happened to girl’s body,” in the April 15 newspaper. That our state would condone sending children to a home where the foster father has a history of violence, offering what sounds like minimal supervision until one of the children is allegedly locked in a cage and killed, is just unconscionable. What that poor child is said to have suffered is unimaginable.

Elizabeth Nelson

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

