Letter: Water use should be part of high-rise equation

I checked with the Board of Water Supply on whether an estimate of water use and long-term availability was part of the approval process for new high-rise buildings in Honolulu. It is not. A letter to the governor’s office confirmed this.

Water availability and projected volume use should be considered, given the contamination issue with water close to the Navy’s former Red Hill fuel facility. Plus, it may accelerate water desalination projects.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

