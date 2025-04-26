Hawaii lawmakers scurry to advance flurry of bills past key deadline
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, right, spoke Friday with Luis Salaveria, director of finance for the state Department of Budget and Finance.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Carol Taniguchi, Senate chief clerk, accepted documents at the Capitol.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sen. Mike Gabbard spoke with a clerk Friday during a joint session at the state Capitol. It was the final day for lawmakers to get bills in shape for final House and Senate votes next week.