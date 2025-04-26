Maui County completes debris removal on Front Street

Maui County on Thursday announced the completion of a major debris removal effort along Front Street in Lahaina, where 237 nonhistorical concrete pilings — totaling approximately 500 tons — have been cleared as part of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire recovery process.

The removal was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, contractor SMIT Salvage, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The work was initially expected to take around 90 days but was completed in less than a month, the county said in a news release.

“Clearing the debris was a vital step in ensuring public safety and marks significant progress in Maui’s ongoing recovery,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to USACE and other dedicated partner agencies for their unwavering support throughout this major effort. This milestone reflects the power of hard work and collaboration in building a safer future for our community.”

The pilings, which previously supported waterfront residential and commercial buildings, were left behind after the wildfire destroyed structures. The remains included metal beams, bolts and other debris that posed safety hazards along the shoreline and seawall.

The removal of the materials also mitigated risks to marine life and the health of the coastal ecosystem, which had been threatened by the decaying debris.

Engineering crews faced logistical and technical challenges in both land and marine environments, officials said. According to USACE, cultural and archaeological monitors were present throughout the operation to ensure that any historically significant materials were preserved.

“This project presented unique engineering challenges, requiring specialized expertise and a quick response,” said Donald Schlack, chief of staff for the USACE Recovery Field Office. “USACE, along with our FEMA and SUPSALV partners, are proud to have played a key role in safely and efficiently removing these hazardous obstacles, paving the way for rebuilding efforts in Lahaina.”

Although all nonhistorical pilings have been removed, the public might continue to see equipment along Front Street as demobilization work is completed. County officials said this phase is expected to conclude by the end of the month.

For more information, contact the Maui County Office of Recovery at 808-270-4343 or officeofrecovery@co.maui.hi.us. The USACE Debris Hotline is also available at 877-214-9117.