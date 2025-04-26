Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, April 26, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Sports

Hawaii adds nation’s JUCO player of the year to roster

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:25 a.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY SNOW COLLEGE Isaac “Ike” Finlinson

COURTESY SNOW COLLEGE

Isaac “Ike” Finlinson