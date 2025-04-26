Hawaii beach volleyball loses in semifinals

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The No. 3-seeded Hawaii beach volleyball team had its season come to an end Friday with a loss to No. 2 Long Beach State in the semifinals of the Big West Championship in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine, the defending champions, won their bracket-play match 3-2 over No. 5 seed UC Davis earlier in the day.

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz, Amirah Ali/Jasmine Wandeler and Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo ­— Hawaii’s top three pairs ­— won their matches.

The Beach then swept the Rainbow Wahine in all three matches.

It was just the second time in the nine years of the event Hawaii (14-21) failed to advance to the conference championship match.

Hawaii water polo team beats CS Fullerton

Jordan Wedderburn recorded her 13th hat trick of the season, and Gabrielle Doyle had two goals and four assists as the top-seeded Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 8 Cal State Fullerton 16-6 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship on Friday in Irvine, Calif.

Seven players scored at least two goals for the Rainbow Wahine (19-4). Bernadette Doyle scored two goals and posted an assist to become the second player in program history to reach triple-digits in career goals, assists and steals.

Hawaii will face No. 4 UC San Diego in today’s semifinals at 9 a.m.

Hannah Wilson had two goals and two assists for the Titans (11-21).

Wahine softball rallies for pair of victories

The Hawaii softball team pulled off some late-inning magic to beat a pair of teams Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

In the first game, Jamie McGaughey’s bases-loaded walk forced in Larissa Goshi with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 5-4.

Ellyanna Cinzori hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Rainbow Wahine in a game that was a make-up for a contest postponed due to rain in Honolulu on April 18.

In the second game, Hawaii scored four unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-1 victory over Cal Poly.

Chloe Borges scored on a fielding error, another run came in on a bases-loaded walk to Milan Ah Yat, and McGaughey had a two-run single.

Macy Brandl pitched a six-hitter for the Rainbow Wahine (28-16, 14-8 Big West).

The Gauchos dropped to 25-20, 14-7; while the Mustangs fell to 8-34, 3-19.

—

BIG WEST

Championships

At Santa Monica, Calif.

Friday

Bracket Play

Hawaii 3 UC Davis 2

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Kylie Miller/Tabitha Mitchell (UCD) 22-20, 21-16

Amirah Ali/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) def. Uhrinak/Steller (UCD) 21-12, 13-21, 15-13

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Skye Smolinski/Mia Olen (UCD) 21-15, 21-19

Waller/Leal (UCD) def. Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-19, 17-21, 15-12

Lindsay Heller/Kate O’Steen (UCD) def. Sydney Amiatu/Kristen Serrano (UH) 21-18, 21-9

Semifinals

Long Beach State 3 Hawaii 0

Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) def. Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) 21-11, 21-16

Haley Carrington/Julia Westby (LBSU) def. Amirah Ali/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) 21-17, 21-14

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) vs. Demi Wagdy/Megan Widener (LBSU) 21-19, 20-15, unfinished

Skyler Germann/Natalie Glenn (LBSU) def. Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-13, 21-13

Sydney Amiatu/Kristen Serrano (UH) vs. Mahala Esser/Tineke Hinton (LBSU) 17-21, 14-16, unfinished