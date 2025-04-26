Freshmen lead Pearl City to OIA D-II title win over Aiea

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Pearl City has a softball championship for the first time in 46 years.

Freshman catcher Phoenix Sky Lumabao led the way with a home run and four runs scored as Pearl City overwhelmed Aiea 10-2 to capture the OIA Division II championship on Friday night at Tiger Softball Stadium.

Her starting pitcher, freshman Haley Shinjo, was poised in 51⁄3 innings in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out three and walked three. Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio pitched the final 12⁄3 innings.

“I’m very proud of both of them. Our pitchers trusted in our defense and trusted in themselves,” said Lumabao, who shed tears of joy postgame. “It’s every emotional.”

Shinjo is much calmer than her youth would show.

“Our defense is something we focus on every practice. Our defense is always working and that’s what I want, to pitch to contact and let them work,” Shinjo said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Coach Erin Barros relied on her lone senior, shortstop Saunette Oshiro (3-for-4, two doubles, two runs), and a skilled group of underclassmen to give the Chargers their first league title since Laurie Apo coached the 1978 and ’79 teams to the crown.

“This group has been really fun. Whether they’re behind or ahead, they are so resilient,” Barros said. “They listen. They bought into what our coaches were teaching. They trusted us and we just trust them.”

Pearl City (23-8-1 overall) entered the playoffs as the top seed. That didn’t stop the Chargers from feeling the heat of the moment on championship night.

“I think everybody was a little nervous,” Oshiro said. “Everybody went to the bathroom 500 times before the game.”

Those nerves did not show for a flawless defense. The Chargers were error-free.

“Coach said it’s all the same, just play our game no matter what we’re going through. Just push through,” third baseman Maile Oda said.

Aiea (10-3 overall) was the second seed in the playoffs. Na Alii had already clinched a state-tournament berth.

When the teams met on March 15, Pearl City won a slugfest 13-7.

This time, Shinjo was consistent around the plate.

The Chargers asserted control from the start, with three runs on four hits off Aiea starting pitcher Chrijon Peneueta. Lumabao led off with a single and stole second base. With two outs, Maile Oda looped a base hit to left field that got Hiromi Kabua twisted around in a 180. Lumabao scored on the double to give Pearl City a 1-0 lead.

Tonaki-Sagucio followed with a single to left that was misplayed by Kabua, allowing Oda to race home with the Chargers’ second run.

Like Oda and Tonaki-Sagucio, Harlyn Barry swung at the first pitch. Barry’s single to center brought Tonaki-Sagucio home from second base for a 3-0 Chargers lead.

Aiea replaced Peneueta with third baseman Taja Souza, who speared Lilyani Mata’s line drive for the third out.

In the bottom of the second inning, Pearl City’s bats went to work again. Souza walked Lumabao, and Peneueta switched back to the pitcher’s circle. After Oshiro singled, Samantha Nakamatsu doubled to right-center, plating both base runners for a 5-0 Pearl City lead.

Aiea scored twice in the top of the third. Madison Masaki led off with a walk and came home on a triple by Nylove Peneueta. Chrijon Peneueta followed with an infield single, bringing her sister home.

Lumabao, the leadoff batter in Pearl City’s lineup, started the bottom of the fourth with a home run to left-center, extending the lead to 6-2.

The Chargers missed golden opportunities to score more. A three-error inning by Aiea in the third inning set up runners at third and second bases, but Pearl City came up empty.

In the fifth, a dropped throw on a stolen base by the Chargers set up a runner at third, but again, they came up empty.

Pearl City added four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with the help of two Aiea errors. Nakamatsu socked an RBI single and Oda followed with a two-run double. Oda later came home on a fielding error.

—

OIA

Division II Tournament

Final

At McKinley

Pearl City 10, Aiea 2

W—Haley Shinjo. Leading hitters—PC: Phoenix Sky Lumabao 2-2, HR, 4 RBIs; Saunette Oshiro 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Samantha Nakamatsu 2-3, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Maile Oda 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Harlyn Barry 2-4; Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio 2b. PC: Nylove Peneueta 2-3, 3b; CJ Peneueta 3-4.

Third Place

At Kailua

Kailua 16, Waialua 12

W—Kailee Kalama. S—Harmony Kamalani.

Leading hitters—Kail: Mahealani Alayon 2-5, 2b, 3 runs; Caydence Kauhi 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Keahi Kamakea 2-4, 2 runs; Kamalani 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayda Kekauoha 2b, 2 RBIs; Shannon Inere 2-3, 2 RBIs. Wail: Irish Crowley 2-4, 2 runs; Aylia Sintos-Dela Cruz 2 runs; Marley Blackmore 2b, 2 runs; Eliana Stultz 2-3, 2 runs; Blessany Meehan 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jadyn Miller 3b.

Fifth Place

At Radford

Radford 9, Kalaheo 1

W—Brandie Pahia-Obra (seven-hitter, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Rad: Emma Hoolulu 2 runs; Audrey Hoffman 2-3, 2 runs; Meghan Castro 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Pahia-Obra 2 runs; Karlee Cordeiro 2 RBIs; Aubryanna Benjamin 2b. Kalh: Kaylee Akiu 2-3, 2b; McKenna Dalby 2-3, 2b.

MIL

Friday

Division II Championship

Lanai 20, Molokai 14