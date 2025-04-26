Mililani run-rules Moanalua to repeat in OIA D-I softball

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hinano Bautista fired a five-hitter as Mililani stifled Moanalua 10-0 in six innings at Tiger Softball Stadium to win the OIA softball championship for a second year in a row.

Bautista struck out seven and walked one, posting her third win in as many days for Mililani (26-1-1 overall).

“I felt great. Everything was working,” Bautista said. “Our hitting and our defense were great. Knowing that we can come back from any situation, knowing that my team has my back through anything, through ups and downs.”

The Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and used air-tight defense to stifle a hot Moanalua squad.

“Our team accomplishing what they did, winning the ball game, we played a very balanced game and I’m very proud of our kids,” Mililani coach Rose Antonio said. “Playing three straight days, you get the fatigue, but you get the adrenaline when you play these type of games — that helps.”

The OIA title is No. 8 under Antonio. The first crown was in 2007, followed by championships in ’08, ’10, ’14, ’15, ’17 and ’24.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Mililani routed Waianae 18-2 (4 innings) and Kalani 15-2 (5 innings) to reach the title game. The Trojans will have a first-round bye at the DataHouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships. The Division I bracket is May 6-9 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and Tiger Softball Stadium.

Antonio believes there is still room to improve.

“We’re going to learn from our outings. We need to get better. We’re not peaking right now. I don’t feel like it,” she said.

Shortstop Kahiau Aina was stellar and occasionally breathtaking with diving stops in the infield.

“It’s been very different. Coming from the ILH (Punahou) to the OIA, you can tell where the competition is and how different it is,” said Aina, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Na Menehune eliminated Nanakuli, Campbell and Kaiser to reach the league final, clinching a state-tournament berth along the way. After scoring 38 runs in their past four games, their bats cooled against the southpaw Bautista.

Harper Fukuda started in the pitcher’s circle for Moanalua (15-8-1 overall), but lasted just two-thirds of an inning. Na Menehune were aiming for their first OIA softball championship.

When the teams met on Feb. 11 at the Trojan Classic, Mililani won 13-1.

The game began to get away from Moanalua in the bottom of the first. Mililani needed just one hit to score four runs as Na Menehune starting pitcher Harper Fukuda issued one walk and hit four batters. Aina led off by getting plunked, then advanced on a wild pitch and stole third base. Ori Mailo walked with one out.

Makanalei Watkins-Villegas then doubled to left, scoring Aina. Bautista was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Emma Parker then walked to force in Mailo, and with two outs Aubri Nakashima was grazed by a Fukuda inside fastball. That allowed Watkins-Villegas to score from third.

Kodie Ancheta was next to get hit by a pitch, bringing courtesy runner Skyler Nakasone in for a 4-0 lead.

Kara Miyoshi replaced Fukuda and retired Aina on a pop fly to end the long inning.

In the bottom of the second, Mailo doubled off Miyoshi, but the Trojans failed to score at least one run for the first time in six innings going back to their quarterfinal win over Waianae.

In the third frame, Kodie Ancheta cranked a two-out solo home run to right, stretching Mililani’s lead to 5-0.

The Trojans added three more runs in the fifth. Parker led off with a deep double to left, then scored on a double by Lana Nakayama. Aina had a run-scoring single and later scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Watkins-Villegas.

—

OIA

Division I Tournament

Friday

Final

At McKinley

Mililani 10, Moanalua 0, 6 inn.

W—Hinano Bautista. Leading hitters—Mil: Kahiau Aina 2-3, 2 runs; Kamryn Aoki 2-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Lana Nakayama 2b, 2 runs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 2b, 2 RBIs; Kodie Ancheta HR, 2 RBIs; Emma Parker 2b; Ori Mailo 2b.

Third Place

At Kaiser

Kaiser 4, Kalani 2

W—Elyse Yoshioka (seven-hitter). Leading hitters—Kais: Rylee Yamasaki 2-3; Lia Hamamura 2-3; Miya Yoshioka 2 RBIs. Kaln: Naomi Stremick 2-3, 2b; Kyla Castro 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Fifth Place

At Campbell

Campbell 12, Kapolei 2, 6 inn.

W—Lily Perreira. Leading hitters—Camp: Lyric Kalua 3-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sophia Alo 3-4, 3 RBIs; #15 2-4; Taylor Mendoza 3-4, 3 runs; Shyla Gabrillo 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Perreira 2b. Kap: River Hawn HR, 2 RBIs.

Thursday

Semifinals

At McKinley

Moanalua 12, Kaiser 10

W—Kaylah Sato. Leading hitters—Moan: Alia Anzai 2-4, 2 runs; Hunter Jackson 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Sato 4-4, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Raean Bumagat 2-5, 2b; Kenani Kido 2 RBIs; Jolie Mochizuki 2-3, 2 runs. Kais: Elyse Yoshioka 2-4; Rylee Yamasaki 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Lia Hamamura 2-4; Paisley Kuba 2b, 2 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs

ILH

Friday

Varsity I Double-Elimination

Tournament

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 6, ‘Iolani 5