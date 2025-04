Scoreboard – April 26, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 4:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament. Elimination bracket: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 11 a.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA Division I: Tournament. Final, Mililani vs. Kaiser, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

Third Place, Leilehua at Kailua, 11 a.m.

Fifth Place, Kalani vs. Roosevelt, 11 a.m. at Stevenson Intemediate School field.

OIA Division II: Tournament. Final, Kapolei vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. Third Place, Radford at

Waianae, 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: Championships, 9 a.m. at Leilehua.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Final, Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, noon at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championship, Day 2, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Divisional Finals, East at Kaiser, 4 p.m.; West at Mililani, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament, Final, Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, final, Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls Varsity I: Tournament, Semifinals, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 2 p.m. Games at Punahou.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Sand Island Field

Hawaii Hilo 15, Hawaii Pacific 5

W—Madi Lee. Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-6, 3 runs; Rayna White 2-5, 3b, 2 RBIs; Victoria Macias 4-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Lexie Tilton 3-4, 3 runs; Mariah Antoque 2-5, 2 runs; Miquela Leopoldo 2-3; Kanoe Piltz 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kiani Nakamura 2b, 3 RBIs; Ke‘alohi Markham 2-4, 2 RBIs. HPU: Jewel Larson 2 runs; Makayla Pagampao 2b, 3 RBIs; Alexis Oshiro 3b; Angel Ching 3b.

Hawaii Hilo 11, Hawaii Pacific 3, 5 inn.

W—M Rabi. Leading hitters—Hilo: Jayda Favela 2-3, 3 runs; Rayna White 2-3, 2 RBIs; Victoria Macias 2-4, 3b, 4 RBIs; Lexie Tilton 2-4, 2 RBIs; Mariah Antoque 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Chenoa Cainglit 2 RBIs; Miquela Leopoldo 2b. Hilo: Taryn Hirano 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Taimane Panganoran 2b.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Championship

At San Diego

Friday

Quarterfinals

No. 3 UC Davis 4, No. 6 Hawaii 1

Singles

Ryan Torres (UCD) vs. Azuma Visaya (UH) 2-6, 7-5, 2-4, unfinished

Lucas Bollinger (UCD) def. Quinn Snyder (UH) 7-5, 6-1

Kaveh Taheri (UCD) vs. Karl Collins (UH) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 4-3, unfinished

Rithvik Katpelly (UCD) def. Diego Dalisay (UH) 7-5, 7-6 (7-4)

Sam De Vries (UCD) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Perry DiGiulio (UCD) def. Tianhao Hou (UH) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Snyder/Visaya (UH) def. Torres/Ivan Savkin (UCD) 6-4

Collins/Hernandez (UH) def. Bollinger/ Taheri (UCD) 6-2

De Vries/Katpelly (UCD) vs. Dalisay/Hou (UH) 4-5, unfinised

Note: Hawaii finished the season 4-17

BIG WEST WOMEN

Championship

At San Diego

Friday

Second Round

No. 3 seed Hawaii 4, No. 6 Cal State Northridge 2

Singles

Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Vic Santibanez Luna (CSUN), 6-3, 6-4

Peppi Ramstedt (UH) vs. Angela Hi (CSUN) 2-6, 6-2, 4-3, unfinished

Emma Forgac (UH) def. Elena Goodman (CSUN) 6-4, 7-6 (8)

Emma Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) def. Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH) 6-3, 6-4

Madison Shepperson (CSUN) def. Joelle Lanz (UH) 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Doubles

Angela Ho/Santibanez Luna (CSUN) vs. Sheena Masuda/Ramstedt (UH) 5-5, unfinished

Homolkova/Vilcek (UH) def. Shepperson/ Zhytelna (CSUN) 6-4

Hannah Galindo/Nepmuceno (UH) def Goodman/Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) 6-4

Note: Hawaii will play No. 2 seed Cal Poly in today’s semifinals at 10 a.m. (HST)

WATER POLO

ILH

Friday

Girls Varsity I Tournament

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 3.

Goal scorers— Iol: Alexi Sueoka 3, Lia Hunsaker, Capri Matthyssen, Maiken Andryeyev. LeJ: Norah Dodson, Pohai Meyham, Karly Dias.

OIA

Friday

Girls Tournament

Final

Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 2.

Goal scorers—Kais: Elliana Schiffner 2, Maile Judd 2, Alyssa Tongg. Roos: Alisa Lee, Jayzlyn Tomisa.

Third Place

Kahuku 16, Mililani 6.

Goal scorers— Kah: Eden Smith 5, Lilyanna Newton 3, Amberly Kalahua-Fleming 2, Ginger Maletta 2, Tiana Campana, Lilikoi DeMartini, Capri Jolley, Meilia Norton. Mil: Kiana Lee 2, Carolyn Diliberti 2, Oakley Sare, Maia Garcia-Sakata.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Hawaii Pacific 11, Chaminade 4

W—Vicente Molina. Leading hitters—HPU: Skyler Agnew 2-4, 3 runs; Noah Blythe 4-5, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Daniel Johnson 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Bronson Rivera 2-4, HR, 6 RBIs; Troy Harding 2-5, 2b; Tyler Arnold 2b; Noah Hata 2b. CU—Jake Harper 4-5, 2 runs; Cade Fujii 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; Casey Kudell 2-4; Andrew Karns 2 RBIs.

At Mirada, Calif.

Biola 4, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitter—Hilo: Noah Lane 2-4, 2b.

Biola 6, Hawaii Hilo 3, 7 inn.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Noah Lane 2-4; Cody Min 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Nate Gray Jr. 2b.

ILH

Friday

Varsity I Double-Elimination Tournament Elmination bracket

At Central Oahu Park

‘Iolani 3, Saint Louis 1, 9 inn.

W—Cade Nakama (5 2/3 scoreless innings, seven strikeouts. S—Oni Dawson.

Leading hitters—Iol: Chase Thompson 2b; Ethan Akagi 2b. StL: Chase Sutherland 2-5.

Note: The Raiders scored in the top of the ninth inning on Judah Ota’s fielder’s choice ground out, which scored Ethan Akagi, and Treyden Chong Kee’s sacrifice fly, which scored Jadon Anzai.

OIA

Friday

Division I Tournament Semifinals

At Hans L’Orange Park

Kaiser 13, Leilehua 0, 5 inn.

W—Caleb Hamasaki (two-hitter, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham 2-3, 2 runs; Jesse Shinagawa 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Hamasaki 2 RBIs; Mana Shigehara-Pang 2 runs; Brennan Higa 2-2, 2 runs; Jackson Wood 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Aiden Leong 2 runs; Tanner Kagimoto 2b, 2 RBIs.

Mililani 1, Kailua 0

W—Kai Hirayama (perfect game, 10 strikeouts). Leading hitter—Mil: Hirayama 3b.

Note: The Trojans scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on Kai Hirayama’s two-out triple, which scored Aukai Araujo-Waiau.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Kahala Community Park field

Kalani 11, Waipahu 1, 5 inn.

W—Joseph Yamauchi. Leading hitters— Kaln: Chasen Uyetake 2-4, 2 RBIs; Warner Ishii 3b, 2 RBIs; Colby Taniguchi 2-3; Ruston Hiyoto 2-4; Xane Soares 2 runs; Jett Kume 2 runs; Yamauchi 2 RBIs. Waip: Kaimana Paiva 2-2; Jayven Taira 2-2; Mikah Noda 2b.

At Pearl City

Roosevelt 3, Pearl City 2, 8 inn.

W—Riki Uyeno. Leading hitters—Roos: Tokujiro Wada-Goode 3-4, 3b; Bryson Momotomi 2b. PC: Jayson Ah Hoy 2-4; Jodi Takara 2-3; Logan Honma 2-3, 2b.

Note: The Rough Riders scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the eighth inning on an error by the shortstop, which allowed Kyler Chun to score.

Division II Tournament

Semifinals

At Waianae Farrington 2, Waianae 1

W—Paul Hioki Jr. (three-hitter). Leading hitter—Wain: KamrenJ Atanes 3b.

At Kapolei

Kapolei 2, Radford 0

W—Brock Pamatigan (five-hitter, no walks, five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kap: Peyton Hilacion HR. Rad: Andrew Russell 2-3.

MIL

Thursday

Division I Tournament

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Maui High 0, 11 inn.

W—Bransyn Hong. Note: Kanoa Arakawa (7 2/3 innings) and Hong combined on a six-hitter. Leading hitter—Maui: Ekolu Arai 2-4.

Division II Tournament

Molokai 7, Kulanihakoi 6, 8 inn.

W—Miken Loo. Leading hitters—Mol: Reyn Raguinden 2-4; Loo 2-3.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Thursday

Boys Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Moanalua def. Kalani 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Aiea def. Leilehua 25-6, 25-17, 25-20

Campbell def. Castle 17-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-27, 15-9

Boys Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Pearl City def. Farrington 25-17 24-26 25-21 24-26 15-11

Radford def. Kapolei 25-22 25-23 25-23

BIIF

Friday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-15, 25-23, 25-20