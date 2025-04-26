Browns pick Shedeur Sanders in 5th round after picking Dillon Gabriel in 3rd round

The slide is over for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The Cleveland Browns selected the son of NFL great Deion Sanders in the fifth round during the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders was the 144th pick overall.

On Friday, the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani in the third round, 94th overall.

Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick and his fall was the surprise of the draft.