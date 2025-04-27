Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boy in critical condition after fight in Ewa Beach

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after another boy allegedly struck him in the head with a baseball bat in Ewa Beach Saturday evening.

Honolulu police said that around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, the juvenile suspect and his friends approached the victim and his group of friends and challenged them to a fight. When the victim’s group refused, police said the other group chased them. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly struck the boy in the head with a baseball bat.

The suspect and his friends fled on e-bikes, e-motorcycles and mopeds, according to police, and Honolulu Emergency Services transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have opened a second degree attempted murder investigation and requests anyone with information to call 911 or CrimeStoppers.

