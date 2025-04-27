Police renew plea to find Pahoa woman missing since 2023

Hawaii island police are once again asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to search for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger who went missing while picking opihi in July 2023.

The 30-year-old woman was last seen at around 11 a.m. July 9, 2023 reportedly picking opihi with a relative in Pahoa at a spot known as “Hau Bush.” Police said she became separated from her relative and did not return to their prearranged meeting spot later that day.

At the time, Hawaii police and Hawaii Fire Department’s chopper conducted extensive checks in the area throughout the day and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for Ogata-Staudinger during the night.

While those efforts have stopped, police said they have continued to follow up on tips and have interviewed many known associates, friends and family of Ogata-Staudinger.

Ogata-Staudinger is described as local, with a medium build, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a dollar sign symbol tattoo on her left cheek, according to police.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Ogata-Staudinger are advised to contact Detective Sybastian Keltner of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or via email at Sybastian.Keltner@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.