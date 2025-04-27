Thunderstorm makes Top 12 on ‘Idol’

Hawaii-born Thunderstorm Artis has taken another step towards the winner’s circle with audience voting elevating him to Top 12 status Sunday on “American Idol.” The Top 12 will compete Monday [April 28], with a second round of live audience voting determining who among the Tlop 12 will become this season’s Top 10. The Top 10 will be announced at the end of the show on Monday.

Hawaii fans age 16 and older can vote from at 2 p.m. Hawaii time Monday/today until the last commercial break, shortly before 4 p.m., at www.Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

Voters must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” (To vote for Thunderstorm text 23 to “21523” ); message and data rates may apply.

Voters may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Find performance videos and more at www.ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol