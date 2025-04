An info-graphic on the measles virus is displayed during press conference at the Austin Public Health office at the Bergstrom Technology Center in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 28.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter suggests discrimination and segregation of school children based on whether or not they’ve received the vaccination (“Anti-vax propaganda puts community at risk,” Star-Advertiser, April 14). Somehow the writer believes that a child who has been inoculated against certain diseases are at dire risk of getting those diseases from an unvaccinated child. If that were true, then the vaccination would be worthless.

This knee-jerk hysteria needs to stop because it demonizes the people who cannot or choose not to receive a vaccine due to personal reasons.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter