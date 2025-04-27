Letter: Devil is in the details for citizen voting act

In principle, I am all for providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote. My concern is that the SAVE Act does not specify what will be acceptable in all circumstances.

The act appears to leave discretion to each state’s election officials with “guidance from the Election Assistance Commission” (EAC), an independent bipartisan commission established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002. Given the many signs I believe show that the Trump administration is trying to install a deep state, I have little faith that the EAC will end up impartial, and even less faith that some other states’ election officials would be unbiased.

Far-fetched? Possibly, but given the current state of affairs, not impossible. And read last week’s “Volcanic Ash” column regarding U.S. Rep. Ed Case, part of which discussed his vote on the act (“Ed Case finds a bumpy path as he charts a solo course,” Star-Advertiser, April 20).

Paul Campbell

Waipio

