Letter: Food security, export trade now essential

Hawaii depends heavily on imports. Up to 90% of our food is imported, a large percentage of our oil comes from North and South America, and China supplies nearly $200 million in goods. If shipping were cut off, we’d have only about a week’s supply of certain items to sustain our population. Unlike the continental U.S., Hawaii doesn’t have the land or resources to weather a geopolitical storm.
We’re currently weighed down by the Jones Act, which requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to travel on expensive, U.S.-flagged ships. Donald Trump’s new tariffs — 10% on most countries, 145% on China as of Friday — will pass the burden onto consumers. The Jones Act only amplifies the negative cost-inflating impact. Hawaii doesn’t get relief either way. It’s time our leaders prioritize food security and build a more export- driven local economy.
Kevin Tangonan
Ewa Beach
