Letter: Gambling addiction is real, devastating

This is to thank former Govs. David Ige and Linda Lingle for their column strongly opposing House Bill 1308, which proposes legalizing online sports betting in our aloha state (“Gambling’s costs far outweigh benefits,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 20).

Having worked in a Nevada casino and lived in its employee housing, I saw firsthand the devastating impact it had on its customers, as well as its employees who also succumbed to gambling addiction. I will never forget seeing the tears and sadness of those who had lost so much, and in extreme cases even their homes and families.

Legalized online gambling is not the same as a friendly bet on the golf course, an occasional friendly bingo or poker game, or occasional sports bet with friends. Constant online gambling sends the message to our keiki that you can get something for nothing, and targets and harms our most vulnerable.

Please vote no on HB 1308.

Rob Hail

Manoa

